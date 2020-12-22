Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during a special legislative session, with some demonstrators toting guns and others attacking authorities with bear spray. Inside the Capitol, Lawmakers passed four bills Monday evening, which includes $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires, extending an eviction moratorium through June and allocating funds for renter and landlord relief.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first nursing home residents and staff in Oregon will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday. Oregon has set aside about 10,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses from its first shipment for nursing homes. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that statewide, about half of the people killed by COVID-19 have been older adults in congregate, or group, living settings. Last week hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a broad vaccination campaign.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new report shows more people lacking permanent housing in Multnomah County died in 2019 than in any previous year studied. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that number — 113 — is likely an undercount. Since 2011, Multnomah County has produced a report on deaths in the area’s houseless population. In 2019, the number of such deaths jumped by 21. Report author Dr. Paul Lewis speculates that the increase is mainly due to an increase in people experiencing homelessness. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury pointed to increased rents in the Portland area and lack of federal funding as driving causes of homelessness.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Oregon and other states had to scramble to get protective masks for front-line medical workers, often importing them from China amid intense competition for a dwindling supply. Now, for perhaps the first time, the state can access them from its own backyard. Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions this week sent Oregon its first shipment of N95 masks, produced at its manufacturing facility in Medford. Officials in Oregon learned early in the pandemic that they needed to look locally for connections to help them source increasingly scarce personal protective equipment and to make it.