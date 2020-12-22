Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from the United Kingdom and South Africa where a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus is circulating. Inslee said Monday he would issue a proclamation requiring passengers who arrive from the United Kingdom and South Africa to quarantine for 14 days, to include passengers who have arrived from those countries in the past few days. Washington’s governor on Monday joined a growing list of governments in restricting travel related to the virus strain. Experts say early evidence indicates the strain is not more deadly, and that the vaccines being given will be effective against it.

UNDATED (AP) — An agricultural company in Washington state where two workers died from COVID-19 has been fined more than $2 million for repeatedly violating coronavirus safety procedures. The state Department of Labor & Industries said Monday it launched an investigation in July after being contacted by an employee of Gebbers Farm Operations in Brewster. Authorities say they confirmed a 37-year-old temporary worker from Mexico died July 8, and the death was not reported to state officials as required. A second worker, a 63-year-old from Jamacia, died July 31. Both died of COVID-19. The state investigation led to Gebbers being cited for 24 “egregious willful violations” for unsafe sleeping arrangements and unsafe worker transportation.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Department of Transportation now says reinforcing 16 bridges to better withstand eartquakes would cost hundreds of millions of dollars more than once expected. The Seattle Times reports that instead of 16 bridges, the city now plans to complete seismic retrofits on 11, leaving locations like the Ballard and Fremont bridges off the list. All told, the estimate for retrofitting the 16 bridges increased from $67 million to $731 million. City transportation officials say deeper study of the bridges revealed expensive work related to the foundations that run underground and are surrounded by soil that can be at risk of liquefying during an earthquake.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — One of four priests accused of sexual abuse by an Ellensburg man has been exonerated, with the man’s attorneys expressing regret over the false accusation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Rev. Seamus Kerr was accused in a lawsuit filed in Kittitas County last year. The man said he was abused as a boy decades ago at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Ellensburg. But the litigation revealed that Kerr, who has been a priest for 60 years, was wrongly accused. The lawsuit was settled on Dec. 10, with the Catholic Diocese of Yakima agreeing to pay $15,000 in counseling costs for the man.