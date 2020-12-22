Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 27 points as No. 1 Gonzaga beat Northwestern State of Louisiana 95-57 in the Bulldogs’ home opener. Anton Watson scored 15 points for Gonzaga, while Jalen Suggs added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Carvell Teasett scored 16 points and Jairus Roberson 12 for Northwestern State, which is picked to finish near the bottom of the Southland Conference. It’s the first meeting between the programs.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Making the playoffs might seem as if it’s just supposed to happen for Pete Carroll’s crew. Nine playoff trips in 11 seasons can create that level of expectation. But the Seattle Seahawks haven’t won an NFC West title since 2016. They haven’t hosted a playoff game since beating Detroit on a Saturday night in January 2017. So while Seattle’s 20-15 win over Washington on Sunday was important for wrapping up the Seahawks spot in the postseason yet again, what happened thousands of miles away in Los Angeles was even more important. The Rams loss set the stage for Seattle to claim the NFC West with a win this week.

UNDATED (AP) — Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens also had seven players chosen. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes joins Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray. Mahomes and Rodgers are the starters, though there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Jan. 31, the players will be celebrated during two Pro Bowl-themed shows airing on an ESPN/ABC simulcast, with a virtual Pro Bowl experience within the Madden NFL 21 video game.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga has consistently scheduled difficult games under coach Mark Few to test itself early in the season. This year has been no different. The top-ranked Zags have played three Top-25 teams already and face another one Saturday against No. 16 Virginia, a week after beating then-No. 3 Iowa. Gonzaga already has wins over No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 West Virginia and Auburn. The Bulldogs also had a game against second-ranked Baylor get canceled due to COVID-19 issues and rescheduled a road game against Arizona until next season.