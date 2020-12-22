Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 3 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho is in a race to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus while simultaneously limiting its spread long enough to avoid running out of healthcare capacity, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 574 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COUPLE

REXBURG — An Idaho couple that had been married for over 48 years died from the coronavirus within five days of each other earlier this month. SENT: 269 words.