Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-OREGON-LEGISLATURE

Tensions rise inside and outside of Oregon’s Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during a special legislative session, with some demonstrators toting guns and others attacking authorities with bear spray. Inside the Capitol, Lawmakers passed four bills Monday evening, which includes $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires, extending an eviction moratorium through June and allocating funds for renter and landlord relief.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon nursing home residents to begin receiving vaccine

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first nursing home residents and staff in Oregon will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday. Oregon has set aside about 10,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses from its first shipment for nursing homes. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that statewide, about half of the people killed by COVID-19 have been older adults in congregate, or group, living settings. Last week hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a broad vaccination campaign.

HOMELESS DEATHS

113 people homeless people in Multnomah County died in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new report shows more people lacking permanent housing in Multnomah County died in 2019 than in any previous year studied. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that number — 113 — is likely an undercount. Since 2011, Multnomah County has produced a report on deaths in the area’s houseless population. In 2019, the number of such deaths jumped by 21. Report author Dr. Paul Lewis speculates that the increase is mainly due to an increase in people experiencing homelessness. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury pointed to increased rents in the Portland area and lack of federal funding as driving causes of homelessness.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE SPENDING-OREGON

Oregon sought local suppliers after scramble for equipment

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Oregon and other states had to scramble to get protective masks for front-line medical workers, often importing them from China amid intense competition for a dwindling supply. Now, for perhaps the first time, the state can access them from its own backyard. Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions this week sent Oregon its first shipment of N95 masks, produced at its manufacturing facility in Medford. Officials in Oregon learned early in the pandemic that they needed to look locally for connections to help them source increasingly scarce personal protective equipment and to make it.

ODD-GUINEA PIG RESCUE

Humane Society gets 250 guinea pigs from overwhelmed owner

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Humane Society in Portland has taken in 250 guinea pigs from an overwhelmed pet owner. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports it’s not known exactly how the unidentified person in Lane County became inundated with the furry critters. But experts say it can be difficult to determine a guinea pig’s gender — and they’re best kept in pairs -— because they keep each other company. Oregon Humane Society spokeswoman, Laura Klink, said an adoption timeline will be determined in the next few days. She says she’d like to see some adopted in pairs but there will be counseling on how quickly they can reproduce if a female and male are together.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

Judge won’t speed bail hearings at Tacoma immigration lockup

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, Washington, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there. Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff. In an order Friday night, the judge declined. Robart said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.

WET WEATHER-WILDFIRES

Heavy rain to hit Oregon wildfire burn area this weekend

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Heavy rains are expected in western Oregon this weekend, including in areas burned by this fall’s wildfires. The heavy rains bring the possibility of mudslides and flooding in areas where ground cover and trees burned in the Labor Day fires. The National Weather Service tells the Statesman Journal that the Willamette Valley could see 1 to 3 inches of rain. Santiam Canyon — which has unstable soils from wildfires — could see 3 to 5 inches of rain. The coast could see 4 to 6 inches and higher elevations in the Cascade Mountains could see up to 9 inches.

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Oregon lawmakers return to Capitol to address virus relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — When Oregon lawmakers return to the Capitol building they will consider four bills that many hope will ease some of the struggles ignited by the pandemic. The bills, expected to be taken up Monday during the one-day special legislative session, include a proposed eviction moratorium that includes $200 million in relief for landlords and tenants, a restaurant relief package that includes a provision legalizing cocktails to-go, a bill that would protect schools from some coronavirus-related lawsuits and a bill that would transfer $600 million in to the state’s emergency fund for COVID-19 and wildfire-response and recovery.