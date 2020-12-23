Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man supported the Islamic State group for years from a Portland, Oregon, suburb by helping the extremists maintain an online presence that encouraged attacks and sought recruits. An indictment says Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, whose trial is scheduled to begin in January, produced and disseminated propaganda and recruiting material through social media platforms. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiring to provide that support. The case underscores the importance of having an online presence for the group, which by late 2017 had lost most of the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For most of the year Oregonians have faced challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Tuesday Gov. Kate Brown said people finally caught a glimpse of the “light at the end of this long tunnel.” In the past week thousands of Oregon healthcare workers were vaccinated, weekly coronavirus cases decreased and on Monday Oregon lawmakers passed COVID-19 related bills that include $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were injured in shooting at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian newspaper reports that PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in central Vancouver went on a modified lockdown following reports of a shooting Tuesday at a nearby building that houses outpatient medical offices. Vancouver police confirmed that two people were shot; there was no immediate word on their conditions, identities or any motive.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A jury has found a Sweet Home man guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of a woman and child in a drunken driving crash. KEZI-TV reports Brian McIntire was convicted on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court of two counts of manslaughter, one count of assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Stormy Barge and her 5-year-old daughter, Emma Pulido, died after a crash on July 23, 2019. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said McIntire was driving a Jeep east of Crawfordsville when it collided with a southbound Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Ty Kirkland. Stormy Barge and her two children were passengers in the Mitsubishi. Kirkland and 3-year-old Macy Pulido were injured.