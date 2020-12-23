Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Officials say seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire, sending a black plume of smoke into the sky north of Seattle close to the Canadian border. Whatcom County officials said the derailment occurred Tuesday in the downtown Custer area, where streets were closed and evacuations ordered during a large fire response. Sheriff Bill Elfo says no one was injured. The Sheriff’s Office said later Tuesday that the fires were under control but still active and that residents could return home but should stay inside. Home to five oil refineries, Washington state sees millions of gallons of crude oil move by rail through the state each week, most of it from North Dakota.

SEATTLE (AP) — The former owner of a Seattle professional indoor soccer team has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for a Kirkland rape and faces additional prison time when he’s expected to plead guilty to orchestrating a federal tax fraud scheme. The Seattle Times reports a change-of-plea hearing for Dion Earl has been set for Jan. 11 in the tax fraud case. It should bring to an end three criminal investigations into Earl that so far have resulted in over 14 years of prison time. Earl pleaded guilty in September in the Kirkland case to a charge of felony rape dating back to September 2009.

UNDATED (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from the United Kingdom and South Africa where a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus is circulating. Inslee said Monday he would issue a proclamation requiring passengers who arrive from the United Kingdom and South Africa to quarantine for 14 days, to include passengers who have arrived from those countries in the past few days. Washington’s governor on Monday joined a growing list of governments in restricting travel related to the virus strain. Experts say early evidence indicates the strain is not more deadly, and that the vaccines being given will be effective against it.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were injured in shooting at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian newspaper reports that PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in central Vancouver went on a modified lockdown following reports of a shooting Tuesday at a nearby building that houses outpatient medical offices. Vancouver police confirmed that two people were shot; there was no immediate word on their conditions, identities or any motive.