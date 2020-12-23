Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga held off a late challenge to beat Northwestern State 95-78 for the second night in a row. Jalen Suggs added 19 points and Corey Kispert had 18 for Gonzaga, which owns the nation’s longest home winning streak at 41 games. Jairus Roberson scored 15 points to lead Northwestern State, which was playing its fourth game in five nights. The Zags cruised to a 95-57 victory over Northwestern State on Monday.

UNDATED (AP) — A quiet holiday week in the Pac-12 will feature seven games, including two between conference opponents. UCLA plays at No. 25 Oregon on Wednesday and Colorado is at Arizona on Monday. Washington State is off to its best start since 2007-08 and has a chance to finish the nonconference season undefeated with a win over Northwestern State. On the women’s side, No. 6 Arizona hosts Idaho and USC hosts Long Beach State in the only games this week.

UNDATED (AP) — Many of college basketball’s top teams have one thing in common: They are led by veteran players, which has given them an early edge by providing continuity amid the uncertainty around the game amid the coronavirus pandemic. All teams are coping with constant starts, stops and schedule changes. And those that have the most success, like No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor and No. 4 Iowa, have multiple upperclassmen playing prominent roles in their rotations. Teams led by younger players like unranked Kentucky and No. 20 Duke have had bumpier starts. Wildcats coach John Calipari says veteran teams “have a huge advantage this season.”

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga has consistently scheduled difficult games under coach Mark Few to test itself early in the season. This year has been no different. The top-ranked Zags have played three Top-25 teams already and face another one Saturday against No. 16 Virginia, a week after beating then-No. 3 Iowa. Gonzaga already has wins over No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 West Virginia and Auburn. The Bulldogs also had a game against second-ranked Baylor get canceled due to COVID-19 issues and rescheduled a road game against Arizona until next season.