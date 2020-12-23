Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho

VIRUS OUTBREAK-A CHILD’S ILLNESS

MONTPELIER — A 12-year-old boy from a secluded valley in Idaho became one of hundreds of children in the U.S. affected by a rare COVID-19 complication. Cooper Wuthrich had a high fever and inflamed joints and organs that landed him in an emergency room in Salt Lake City three hours away from his tiny hometown. The boy’s parents say he nearly died and their terrifying experience shows why people should wear masks in a conservative state where pushback can be fierce. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 954 words. With AP Photos.

WASHINGTON-STATE-TRAIN-DERAILMENT

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Federal and local authorities were investigating a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle near where two people were arrested last month and accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline. By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 508 words. With AP Photos.

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: IDAHO

Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers:

sent: 1069 words.