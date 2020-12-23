Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Governor: Idaho in a race to get residents vaccinated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state is in a race to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus while simultaneously limiting its spread long enough to avoid running out of healthcare capacity. The Republican governor said Tuesday that the vaccination program is a high priority for him and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. Little says the state on Tuesday received 28,000 doses of a recently approved vaccine from Moderna Inc. That is in addition to the 23,700 doses the state has been receiving from Pfizer-BioNTech. The first round of vaccines is going to an estimated 130,000 front-line healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COUPLE

Husband, wife of over 48 years die from virus within 5 days

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho couple that had been married for over 48 years died from the coronavirus within five days of each other earlier this month. Debbie Morgan died on Dec. 15 while her husband, Craig Morgan, passed away on Dec. 20. Doctors had diagnosed Craig Morgan with the coronavirus on Dec. 11 and admitted him to a hospital on the same day his wife died. Debbie Morgan had spent the last two years residing at an assisted living center while being treated for multiple sclerosis. She had contracted the coronavirus in November. Craig and Debbie had met at the formerly-named Ricks College in 1971 and married the following year.

TEST REACTOR-IDAHO

Energy Department: Idaho top choice for new test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is the top choice for the first new nuclear test reactor in the U.S. in decades. The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday released a draft environmental impact statement saying the Idaho National Laboratory is its preferred site for the proposed Versatile Test Reactor. Officials say the reactor is needed to help revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by developing safer fuel and power plants. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee is an alternative for the new reactor if further study finds the Idaho site doesn’t work.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho governor sees life returning to normal with vaccine

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says life could be back to normal in about four months with coronavirus vaccinations now being administered. The Republican governor late last week said healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents should have their vaccinations by the end of January. He says the next wave of vaccinations to essential workers such as firefighters and police could be done by June. But Little says it will be longer than that before everyone who wants a vaccination can get one. About 3,500 people have been vaccinated so far. State officials say that about 130,000 residents have been infected with the virus and that nearly 1,300 have died.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE SPENDING-IDAHO

‘Mad scramble’: Unlikely places stocked Idaho virus supplies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows Idaho officials scrambled to find personal protective equipment last spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit the state. State purchasers spent some $5 million in the first hectic months while competing with buyers from other states and health care providers for masks, gloves, gowns and more. Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy says the Strategic National Stockpile couldn’t meet Idaho’s needs. Some facilities came within days of running out of supplies. Records show the state spent more than $600,000 on Amazon orders. It also bought 50,000 hard-to-get N95 masks from a Los Angeles store that normally sells women’s clothing.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-SPENDING

AP: Tight supplies for virus gear cost US states billions

An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices such as ventilators. The data obtained from states through open-records requests is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were spending and which suppliers they were paying during a chaotic period at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Skyrocketing prices for basic medical protective gear cost states millions of taxpayer dollars. In many cases, they had to work with suppliers that had never before sold medical gear.