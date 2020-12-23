Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon case reflects extremists’ need of online presence

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man supported the Islamic State group for years from a Portland, Oregon, suburb by helping the extremists maintain an online presence that encouraged attacks and sought recruits. An indictment says Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, whose trial is scheduled to begin in January, produced and disseminated propaganda and recruiting material through social media platforms. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiring to provide that support. The case underscores the importance of having an online presence for the group, which by late 2017 had lost most of the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria.

Week of successes in Oregon brings hope during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For most of the year Oregonians have faced challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Tuesday Gov. Kate Brown said people finally caught a glimpse of the “light at the end of this long tunnel.” In the past week thousands of Oregon healthcare workers were vaccinated, weekly coronavirus cases decreased and on Monday Oregon lawmakers passed COVID-19 related bills that include $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires.

2 people injured in shooting at Vancouver medical building

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were injured in shooting at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian newspaper reports that PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in central Vancouver went on a modified lockdown following reports of a shooting Tuesday at a nearby building that houses outpatient medical offices. Vancouver police confirmed that two people were shot; there was no immediate word on their conditions, identities or any motive.

Man guilty of manslaughter in crash that killed woman, child

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A jury has found a Sweet Home man guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of a woman and child in a drunken driving crash. KEZI-TV reports Brian McIntire was convicted on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court of two counts of manslaughter, one count of assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Stormy Barge and her 5-year-old daughter, Emma Pulido, died after a crash on July 23, 2019. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said McIntire was driving a Jeep east of Crawfordsville when it collided with a southbound Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Ty Kirkland. Stormy Barge and her two children were passengers in the Mitsubishi. Kirkland and 3-year-old Macy Pulido were injured.

Tensions rise inside and outside of Oregon’s Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during a special legislative session, with some demonstrators toting guns and others attacking authorities with bear spray. Inside the Capitol, Lawmakers passed four bills Monday evening, which includes $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires, extending an eviction moratorium through June and allocating funds for renter and landlord relief.

Oregon nursing home residents to begin receiving vaccine

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first nursing home residents and staff in Oregon will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday. Oregon has set aside about 10,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses from its first shipment for nursing homes. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that statewide, about half of the people killed by COVID-19 have been older adults in congregate, or group, living settings. Last week hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a broad vaccination campaign.

113 people homeless people in Multnomah County died in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new report shows more people lacking permanent housing in Multnomah County died in 2019 than in any previous year studied. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that number — 113 — is likely an undercount. Since 2011, Multnomah County has produced a report on deaths in the area’s houseless population. In 2019, the number of such deaths jumped by 21. Report author Dr. Paul Lewis speculates that the increase is mainly due to an increase in people experiencing homelessness. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury pointed to increased rents in the Portland area and lack of federal funding as driving causes of homelessness.

Oregon sought local suppliers after scramble for equipment

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Oregon and other states had to scramble to get protective masks for front-line medical workers, often importing them from China amid intense competition for a dwindling supply. Now, for perhaps the first time, the state can access them from its own backyard. Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions this week sent Oregon its first shipment of N95 masks, produced at its manufacturing facility in Medford. Officials in Oregon learned early in the pandemic that they needed to look locally for connections to help them source increasingly scarce personal protective equipment and to make it.