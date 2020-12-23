Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Train cars carrying crude oil derail, burn north of Seattle

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Officials say seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire, sending a black plume of smoke into the sky north of Seattle close to the Canadian border. Whatcom County officials said the derailment occurred Tuesday in the downtown Custer area, where streets were closed and evacuations ordered during a large fire response. Sheriff Bill Elfo says no one was injured. The Sheriff’s Office said later Tuesday that the fires were under control but still active and that residents could return home but should stay inside. Home to five oil refineries, Washington state sees millions of gallons of crude oil move by rail through the state each week, most of it from North Dakota.

Ex-team owner sentenced in rape case in 1 of several probes

SEATTLE (AP) — The former owner of a Seattle professional indoor soccer team has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for a Kirkland rape and faces additional prison time when he’s expected to plead guilty to orchestrating a federal tax fraud scheme. The Seattle Times reports a change-of-plea hearing for Dion Earl has been set for Jan. 11 in the tax fraud case. It should bring to an end three criminal investigations into Earl that so far have resulted in over 14 years of prison time. Earl pleaded guilty in September in the Kirkland case to a charge of felony rape dating back to September 2009.

Gov. Inslee issues travel restrictions over new virus strain

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from the United Kingdom and South Africa where a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus is circulating. Inslee said Monday he would issue a proclamation requiring passengers who arrive from the United Kingdom and South Africa to quarantine for 14 days, to include passengers who have arrived from those countries in the past few days. Washington’s governor on Monday joined a growing list of governments in restricting travel related to the virus strain. Experts say early evidence indicates the strain is not more deadly, and that the vaccines being given will be effective against it.

2 people injured in shooting at Vancouver medical building

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were injured in shooting at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian newspaper reports that PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in central Vancouver went on a modified lockdown following reports of a shooting Tuesday at a nearby building that houses outpatient medical offices. Vancouver police confirmed that two people were shot; there was no immediate word on their conditions, identities or any motive.

Farm company fined $2 million after 2 workers die of virus

An agricultural company in Washington state where two workers died from COVID-19 has been fined more than $2 million for repeatedly violating coronavirus safety procedures. The state Department of Labor & Industries said Monday it launched an investigation in July after being contacted by an employee of Gebbers Farm Operations in Brewster. Authorities say they confirmed a 37-year-old temporary worker from Mexico died July 8, and the death was not reported to state officials as required. A second worker, a 63-year-old from Jamacia, died July 31. Both died of COVID-19. The state investigation led to Gebbers being cited for 24 “egregious willful violations” for unsafe sleeping arrangements and unsafe worker transportation.

Seattle scales back bridge earthquake retrofit work

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Department of Transportation now says reinforcing 16 bridges to better withstand eartquakes would cost hundreds of millions of dollars more than once expected. The Seattle Times reports that instead of 16 bridges, the city now plans to complete seismic retrofits on 11, leaving locations like the Ballard and Fremont bridges off the list. All told, the estimate for retrofitting the 16 bridges increased from $67 million to $731 million. City transportation officials say deeper study of the bridges revealed expensive work related to the foundations that run underground and are surrounded by soil that can be at risk of liquefying during an earthquake.

Priest exonerated after abuse allegations by Ellensburg man

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — One of four priests accused of sexual abuse by an Ellensburg man has been exonerated, with the man’s attorneys expressing regret over the false accusation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Rev. Seamus Kerr was accused in a lawsuit filed in Kittitas County last year. The man said he was abused as a boy decades ago at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Ellensburg. But the litigation revealed that Kerr, who has been a priest for 60 years, was wrongly accused. The lawsuit was settled on Dec. 10, with the Catholic Diocese of Yakima agreeing to pay $15,000 in counseling costs for the man.

Judge won’t speed bail hearings at Tacoma immigration lockup

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, Washington, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there. Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff. In an order Friday night, the judge declined. Robart said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.

Audit: Inadequate control to prevent state unemployment scam

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state Employment Security Department did not have adequate controls to prevent a slew of illegal unemployment insurance claims last spring that totaled about $600 million and grew into the largest fraud in state history. That’s according to a report from the Washington State Auditor on Friday. The audit provided the first accounting of the circumstances surrounding schemes that targeted Washington state’s unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic was growing. Key findings include that the “known and suspected” loss resulting from fraud, as of June 30, was about $600 million. This sum covers more than 122,000 known or suspected fraudulent claims. But the state had recovered $250 million, resulting in an estimated net loss of $350.9 million.

Man, 58, killed in Tacoma hit-and-run; no arrest made

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Tacoma are investigating after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run. The News Tribune reports that it happened at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South 72nd Street and South I Street. Investigators say they have not made an arrest and that no one has reported witnessing the man’s death. Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said detectives planned to go door to door, asking if anyone has a video recording of the incident.