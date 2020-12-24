BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. – The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services is constricted. Shelter operators who already cut capacity by half to meet social distance requirements face new stresses with winter looming. By Gillian Flaccus and Michael Hill. 1,000 words. AP Photos.

HOLIDAYS AT THE BORDER The holidays have always been a time when people come together, even along international borders where family, friends and communities must overcome unusual obstacles for shared celebrations. 500 words. AP Photos.

OBIT-HANK ADAMS Hank Adams, one of Indian Country’s most prolific thinkers and strategists, has died at age 77. He was perhaps best known for his work to secure treaty rights, particularly during the Northwest “fish wars” of the 1960s and ’70s. By Mark Trahant, Indian Country Today. 1,000 words.

SEATTLE – Seattle’s police watchdog agency says city police officers didn’t violate any policies when they wore badges with black bands and kept their body-worn cameras turned off during protests this spring and summer. 300 words.

BREMERTON, Wash. – Kitsap County Jail officers involved in the death of a mentally ill inmate after a violent struggle were not properly trained to use the restraint chair linked to the man’s death, according to Washington State Patrol detectives. 340 words.

FBN—RAMS-SEAHAWKS PREVIEW SEATTLE – From jumping out to the best record in the NFC early on to a midseason swoon that had them tumble as possible contenders, the Seattle Seahawks go into the final two weeks where they hoped they would be. Seattle can win the NFC West for the first time since 2016 with a victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. By Tim Booth. 800 words. AP Photos.

—CHELAN COUNTY-VACATION RENTALS: Chelan County considers limits on short-term rentals.

—GEORGE FLOYD MURAL: Apple will donate George Floyd mural from Portland store.

—CHRISTMAS TREE-FOREST RESCUE: Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued.