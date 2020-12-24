Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is easing statewide restrictions placed on school districts with the goal of more students returning to in-person instruction by February. The governor’s announcement Wednesday came despite an ongoing state surge in the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus. Brown’s office says starting Jan. 1, the governor’s instructions for returning to school will be “advisory rather than mandatory.” The governor said moving forward, the decision to resume in-person instruction must be made locally, district by district, school by school. The governor said earlier this week educators and school staff will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines.

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s largest prisons experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak has been grappling with a major power outage for the last week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the outage at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla started Dec. 16 and has affected six housing units and about 600 inmates, or a third of the prison’s total population. The Oregon Department of Corrections says staff and outside contractors have been on site trying to determine the cause and how best to resolve it. Prisons officials don’t yet have a firm timeframe for when power will be restored.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people shot Tuesday at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington, have died. The Vancouver Police Department said on Wednesday the shooting victims were a woman and a man. Police say the man entered a clinic at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, shot a woman who was working at the front desk and then shot himself. Police say there is no information that the two people knew each other. Their identities have not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported that 186 people died due to COVID-19 last week, a record high number of coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. KOIN reports that during that same week there was a 5% decrease in weekly confirmed cases and an 11% decline of hospitalizations due to the virus. As of Wednesday there have been a total of 105,970 confirmed coronavirus cases. The state’s death toll is 1,403. The most recent testing positivity rate has decreased to 6.3%.