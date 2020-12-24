Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has again extended the state’s eviction moratorium, this time through the end of March. Inslee said in a news release on Wednesday that the moratorium has been critical for many people as they cope with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium has been in place since March and extended several times. It was scheduled to expire next week. It bans, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent. Inslee said additional details about the latest extension would be provided next week.

NEW YORK (AP) — Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. At the same time, hospital autopsies remain far less common and much more under-resourced than they were 50 years ago. By demonstrating how a hospital’s morgue can help improve care in its ICUs, experts hope the pandemic could lead to something of a renaissance for the practice. Others are less certain about whether autopsies can fully rebound.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Federal and local authorities were investigating a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle near where two people were arrested last month and accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline. Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire Tuesday, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky. There were no injuries in the derailment about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Seattle. Officials were asked about recent attempts to sabotage oil trains, but they said the investigation was just beginning. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board along with the FBI and other federal, state and local agencies were on the scene.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train derailed in Central Washington in a collision with a truck, one day after an oil train derailed north of Seattle. BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace says the BNSF train collided with a semi-truck southeast of Yakima near Mabton just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Wallace told The Seattle Times that three locomotives and eight empty grain cars derailed. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says there were “minimal injuries.” Wallace says the collision is under investigation. The Washington State Department of Ecology said diesel was leaking and that teams were headed to the site. On Tuesday, a BNSF Railway train carrying Bakken crude oil derailed in Northwestern Washington, and several cars caught fire.