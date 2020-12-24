Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds in a dominant season-opening performance, leading the Utah Jazz to a 120-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Gobert controlled the inside and got plenty of support from the outside as Utah shot 19 of 50 from the 3-point line. Damian Lillard was scoreless in the first half and finished with only nine points and seven assists for Portland.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Efe Abogidi had his third consecutive double-double and Washington State beat Northwestern State 62-52 to improve upon its best start to a season in 13 years. Washington State (8-0) won its first 14 games of the 2007-08 season. Abogidi finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high tying four blocks. Myles Warren scored eight points — including a 3-pointer that gave Washington State the lead for good about five minutes into the game — during a 17-0 run that made it 22-8 midway through the first half. Jairus Roberson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Northwest State (1-10). The Demons, who played their third game in three days, have lost lost five in a row – including back-to-back losses against Gonzaga on Monday and Tuesday.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon will not make his debut this week after he was placed back on the commissioner’s exempt list. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he was not at liberty to comment on Gordon’s situation. But the Seahawks went from expecting Gordon to possibly play this week against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday to two days later knowing he’ll be unavailable. One player Seattle won’t have for the rest of the season is cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Carroll said Dunbar will have knee surgery and miss the rest of the season.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — This time a year ago, the Seattle Seahawks were in such a dire spot at running back that they brought Marshawn Lynch out of retirement to help. This season has been much different for Seattle heading into Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are back from injuries that slowed them in the middle of the season. And Seattle has added former first-rounder Rashaad Penny after he missed a year with a knee injury. Depth at running back is important for Seattle as it has sought more balance on offense.