Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Gov. eases virus school restrictions, urges February reopen

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is easing statewide restrictions placed on school districts with the goal of more students returning to in-person instruction by February. The governor’s announcement Wednesday came despite an ongoing state surge in the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus. Brown’s office says starting Jan. 1, the governor’s instructions for returning to school will be “advisory rather than mandatory.” The governor said moving forward, the decision to resume in-person instruction must be made locally, district by district, school by school. The governor said earlier this week educators and school staff will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON POWER OUTAGE

Power out at Oregon prison amid COVID-19 outbreak

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s largest prisons experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak has been grappling with a major power outage for the last week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the outage at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla started Dec. 16 and has affected six housing units and about 600 inmates, or a third of the prison’s total population. The Oregon Department of Corrections says staff and outside contractors have been on site trying to determine the cause and how best to resolve it. Prisons officials don’t yet have a firm timeframe for when power will be restored.

VANCOUVER SHOOTING

Police: Man fatally shot receptionist, himself in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people shot Tuesday at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington, have died. The Vancouver Police Department said on Wednesday the shooting victims were a woman and a man. Police say the man entered a clinic at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, shot a woman who was working at the front desk and then shot himself. Police say there is no information that the two people knew each other. Their identities have not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-CASES

Oregon sets record high for weekly COVID-19 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported that 186 people died due to COVID-19 last week, a record high number of coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. KOIN reports that during that same week there was a 5% decrease in weekly confirmed cases and an 11% decline of hospitalizations due to the virus. As of Wednesday there have been a total of 105,970 confirmed coronavirus cases. The state’s death toll is 1,403. The most recent testing positivity rate has decreased to 6.3%.

LANDLORDS SUE-EVICTION MORATORIUM

Landlords sue over Oregon eviction bans

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Landlords in Oregon are suing Gov. Kate Brown, the state, Multnomah County and Portland for the newly extended eviction bans as they see non-payment from tenants. KOIN-TV reports Moe Farhoud, and Tyler and Crystal Sherman filed the lawsuit in federal court on Monday as state lawmakers approved pandemic-related bills. The bills included rent relief for landlords and an extension on the statewide eviction moratorium through June. Farhoud claims he is owed more than $1 million in back rent from March 2020 on, according to the lawsuit, while the Shermans are owed over $8,000. In a statement, a spokesperson for Gov. Brown’s office said Brown’s looks forward to signing the bill providing relief for landlords.

WHALE WATCHING-NEW RULES

New rules for watching endangered orcas to take effect

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The state Fish and Wildlife Commission says new regulations for whale watching in Washington waters will take effect in 2021 in an effort to protect endangered orcas. The Skagit Valley Herald reports according to rules approved last week, from July through September commercial whale watching companies can view Southern Resident orcas during two, two-hour periods daily. The rules restrict the number of commercial vessels to three within a half-mile of the whales and include penalties for violations. The new regulations do not restrict the viewing of other whales or marine mammals

AP-US-ISLAMIC-STATE-DIGITAL-PRESENCE

Oregon case reflects extremists’ need of online presence

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man supported the Islamic State group for years from a Portland, Oregon, suburb by helping the extremists maintain an online presence that encouraged attacks and sought recruits. An indictment says Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, whose trial is scheduled to begin in January, produced and disseminated propaganda and recruiting material through social media platforms. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiring to provide that support. The case underscores the importance of having an online presence for the group, which by late 2017 had lost most of the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Week of successes in Oregon brings hope during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For most of the year Oregonians have faced challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Tuesday Gov. Kate Brown said people finally caught a glimpse of the “light at the end of this long tunnel.” In the past week thousands of Oregon healthcare workers were vaccinated, weekly coronavirus cases decreased and on Monday Oregon lawmakers passed COVID-19 related bills that include $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires.