Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Eviction moratorium extended through March in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has again extended the state’s eviction moratorium, this time through the end of March. Inslee said in a news release on Wednesday that the moratorium has been critical for many people as they cope with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium has been in place since March and extended several times. It was scheduled to expire next week. It bans, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent. Inslee said additional details about the latest extension would be provided next week.

The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. At the same time, hospital autopsies remain far less common and much more under-resourced than they were 50 years ago. By demonstrating how a hospital’s morgue can help improve care in its ICUs, experts hope the pandemic could lead to something of a renaissance for the practice. Others are less certain about whether autopsies can fully rebound.

Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Federal and local authorities were investigating a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle near where two people were arrested last month and accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline. Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire Tuesday, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky. There were no injuries in the derailment about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Seattle. Officials were asked about recent attempts to sabotage oil trains, but they said the investigation was just beginning. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board along with the FBI and other federal, state and local agencies were on the scene.

Train derails after collision in Central Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train derailed in Central Washington in a collision with a truck, one day after an oil train derailed north of Seattle. BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace says the BNSF train collided with a semi-truck southeast of Yakima near Mabton just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Wallace told The Seattle Times that three locomotives and eight empty grain cars derailed. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says there were “minimal injuries.” Wallace says the collision is under investigation. The Washington State Department of Ecology said diesel was leaking and that teams were headed to the site. On Tuesday, a BNSF Railway train carrying Bakken crude oil derailed in Northwestern Washington, and several cars caught fire.

Rep. Rick Larsen tests positive for COVID-19

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Washington U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in accordance with federal guidelines. In a Tweet Wednesday the Democrat said he received word of the positive test the day before and is not experiencing any symptoms. He represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, which is on the northwestern portion of the state and includes the San Juan Islands, Bellingham and Everett.

Jobless claims in Washington state drop

SEATTLE (AP) — Fewer people in Washington state filed for unemployment benefits last week than the week before. Washingtonians filed 17,596 new, or “initial,” claims for regular unemployment benefits last week, a decrease of nearly 10% from the previous week, the state Employment Security Department reported Wednesday. The Seattle Times reports the claims data, normally released Thursday, posted early because of the Christmas holiday.Nationally, initial claims fell 10% last week to 803,000, the Labor Department said Wednesday.Although new claims declined in Washington, they remain roughly twice as high as the same week last year.

Power out at Oregon prison amid COVID-19 outbreak

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s largest prisons experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak has been grappling with a major power outage for the last week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the outage at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla started Dec. 16 and has affected six housing units and about 600 inmates, or a third of the prison’s total population. The Oregon Department of Corrections says staff and outside contractors have been on site trying to determine the cause and how best to resolve it. Prisons officials don’t yet have a firm timeframe for when power will be restored.

New rules for watching endangered orcas to take effect

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The state Fish and Wildlife Commission says new regulations for whale watching in Washington waters will take effect in 2021 in an effort to protect endangered orcas. The Skagit Valley Herald reports according to rules approved last week, from July through September commercial whale watching companies can view Southern Resident orcas during two, two-hour periods daily. The rules restrict the number of commercial vessels to three within a half-mile of the whales and include penalties for violations. The new regulations do not restrict the viewing of other whales or marine mammals

Police: Man fatally shot receptionist, himself in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people shot Tuesday at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington, have died. The Vancouver Police Department said on Wednesday the shooting victims were a woman and a man. Police say the man entered a clinic at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, shot a woman who was working at the front desk and then shot himself. Police say there is no information that the two people knew each other. Their identities have not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Train cars carrying crude oil derail, burn north of Seattle

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Officials say seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire, sending a black plume of smoke into the sky north of Seattle close to the Canadian border. Whatcom County officials said the derailment occurred Tuesday in the downtown Custer area, where streets were closed and evacuations ordered during a large fire response. Sheriff Bill Elfo says no one was injured. The Sheriff’s Office said later Tuesday that the fires were under control but still active and that residents could return home but should stay inside. Home to five oil refineries, Washington state sees millions of gallons of crude oil move by rail through the state each week, most of it from North Dakota.