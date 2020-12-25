Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture said among animals captured during wildlife surveillance near a mink farm that recently had a coronavirus outbreak, a mink believed to have recently escaped confinement tested positive for low levels of the virus known to cause COVID-19 in humans. State officials released a statementsaying recent tests confirm mink at the farm that tested positive for the virus in late November are now clear of the virus. U.S. authorities say the risk of the virus jumping from mink to humans is low and almost negligible when properly managed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported 871 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths . Of the people reported Thursday to have died, their ages ranged from 55 to 92 years old. The total amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic is 106,821. The death toll is 1,415. Last week the the first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered to Oregon health care workers. Since then 14,524 Oregonians have received doses. This week Gov. Kate Brown announced that along with health care workers, residents and staff at nursing homes were also receiving the vaccine.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Apple began has started covering the George Floyd mural on its downtown Portland, Oregon, store as part of the company’s plan to preserve and donate the historic artwork. Apple said in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive this week it expects to announce long-term plans for the mural early next year. Apple’s downtown storefront, and the windows of many other downtown retailers, have remained boarded up in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland artist Emma Berger began the mural on Apple’s boarded-up storefront June 1 and it has been augmented with other art, becoming a national symbol of the protest movement.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services is constricted. Shelter operators who already cut capacity by half to meet social distance requirements face new stresses with winter looming. Sheltering from the cold can now mean spending a night in a warehouse, an old Greyhound bus station, schools or an old jail. People experiencing homelessness also face difficult choices. Even with fewer spaces available to warm up, some are hesitant to come into shelters for fear of catching the virus. Those intent on staying outside are finding reduced services.