Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — D.J. Reed might not have seen the field at all this season if Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider didn’t take a chance back during the summer. By taking that flyer on a waiver claim and giving him time to get fully healthy following an injury, Reed has become an invaluable addition at cornerback for the Seahawks the second half of the season. Reed will likely start his fourth straight game on Sunday when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams with a chance to wrap up Seattle’s first NFC West title since 2016 with a victory.

UNDATED (AP) — Houston star James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning he could be eligible to play Saturday when the Rockets are to finally open their season in Portland. The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game that had to be postponed for a variety of coronavirus-related issues. Among them was Harden declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols.

SEATTLE (AP) — From jumping out to the best record in the NFC early on to a midseason swoon that had them tumble as possible contenders, the Seattle Seahawks go into the final two weeks where they hoped they would be. Seattle can win the NFC West for the first time since 2016 with a victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams would have been in prime position for a second division title in three years had they not faltered a week ago losing to the winless New York Jets. Los Angeles can still claim the division with a wins over Seattle and in Week 17 against Arizona.