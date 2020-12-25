Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MINK

Mink caught outside Oregon farm tests positive for virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture said among animals captured during wildlife surveillance near a mink farm that recently had a coronavirus outbreak, a mink believed to have recently escaped confinement tested positive for low levels of the virus known to cause COVID-19 in humans. State officials released a statementsaying recent tests confirm mink at the farm that tested positive for the virus in late November are now clear of the virus. U.S. authorities say the risk of the virus jumping from mink to humans is low and almost negligible when properly managed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Health Authority reports 871 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported 871 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths . Of the people reported Thursday to have died, their ages ranged from 55 to 92 years old. The total amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic is 106,821. The death toll is 1,415. Last week the the first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered to Oregon health care workers. Since then 14,524 Oregonians have received doses. This week Gov. Kate Brown announced that along with health care workers, residents and staff at nursing homes were also receiving the vaccine.

GEORGE FLOYD MURAL

Apple will donate George Floyd mural from Portland store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Apple began has started covering the George Floyd mural on its downtown Portland, Oregon, store as part of the company’s plan to preserve and donate the historic artwork. Apple said in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive this week it expects to announce long-term plans for the mural early next year. Apple’s downtown storefront, and the windows of many other downtown retailers, have remained boarded up in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland artist Emma Berger began the mural on Apple’s boarded-up storefront June 1 and it has been augmented with other art, becoming a national symbol of the protest movement.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINTER HOMELESS

Surging virus, plummeting temperatures challenge shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services is constricted. Shelter operators who already cut capacity by half to meet social distance requirements face new stresses with winter looming. Sheltering from the cold can now mean spending a night in a warehouse, an old Greyhound bus station, schools or an old jail. People experiencing homelessness also face difficult choices. Even with fewer spaces available to warm up, some are hesitant to come into shelters for fear of catching the virus. Those intent on staying outside are finding reduced services.

CHRISTMAS TREE-FOREST RESCUE

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. The Coast Guard says the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest Monday. The girl’s mother reported them missing Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ Eugene home and found no sign of them. Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, they spotted their vehicle. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Gov. eases virus school restrictions, urges February reopen

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is easing statewide restrictions placed on school districts with the goal of more students returning to in-person instruction by February. The governor’s announcement Wednesday came despite an ongoing state surge in the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus. Brown’s office says starting Jan. 1, the governor’s instructions for returning to school will be “advisory rather than mandatory.” The governor said moving forward, the decision to resume in-person instruction must be made locally, district by district, school by school. The governor said earlier this week educators and school staff will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON POWER OUTAGE

Power out at Oregon prison amid COVID-19 outbreak

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s largest prisons experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak has been grappling with a major power outage for the last week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the outage at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla started Dec. 16 and has affected six housing units and about 600 inmates, or a third of the prison’s total population. The Oregon Department of Corrections says staff and outside contractors have been on site trying to determine the cause and how best to resolve it. Prisons officials don’t yet have a firm timeframe for when power will be restored.

VANCOUVER SHOOTING

Police: Man fatally shot receptionist, himself in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people shot Tuesday at a medical building in Vancouver, Washington, have died. The Vancouver Police Department said on Wednesday the shooting victims were a woman and a man. Police say the man entered a clinic at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, shot a woman who was working at the front desk and then shot himself. Police say there is no information that the two people knew each other. Their identities have not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.