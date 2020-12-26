Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Colorado’s Jarek Broussard and Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson are co-offensive players of the year on The Associated Pres All-Pac-12 football team. Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga is the defensive player of the year and Utah running back Ty Jordan is the newcomer of the year. Colorado’s Karl Dorrell is the coach of the year after leading the Buffaloes to their first winning record since 2016.

SEATTLE (AP) — From jumping out to the best record in the NFC early on to a midseason swoon that had them tumble as possible contenders, the Seattle Seahawks go into the final two weeks where they hoped they would be. Seattle can win the NFC West for the first time since 2016 with a victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams would have been in prime position for a second division title in three years had they not faltered a week ago losing to the winless New York Jets. Los Angeles can still claim the division with a wins over Seattle and in Week 17 against Arizona.