Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GEORGE FLOYD MURAL

Apple will donate George Floyd mural from Portland store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Apple began has started covering the George Floyd mural on its downtown Portland, Oregon, store as part of the company’s plan to preserve and donate the historic artwork. Apple said in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive this week it expects to announce long-term plans for the mural early next year. Apple’s downtown storefront, and the windows of many other downtown retailers, have remained boarded up in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland artist Emma Berger began the mural on Apple’s boarded-up storefront June 1 and it has been augmented with other art, becoming a national symbol of the protest movement.

CHRISTMAS TREE-FOREST RESCUE

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. The Coast Guard says the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest Monday. The girl’s mother reported them missing Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ Eugene home and found no sign of them. Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, they spotted their vehicle. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

CHELAN COUNTY-VACATION RENTALS

Chelan County considers limits on short-term rentals

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Tourists may soon find it harder to book an Airbnb near Leavenworth, Lake Chelan and other popular areas in Chelan County. The Seattle Times reports county commissioners are considering new limits on short-term rentals and could approve restrictions as soon as next week. Though final details are still being debated, the rules could create a new permitting scheme and limit the number of short-term rentals starting in three years. Locals pushing for the new rules say the explosion of Airbnb, VRBO and other rental sites is transforming their residential neighborhoods. Rental owners counter that their properties help fuel the region’s tourism-dependent economy and create jobs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINTER HOMELESS

Surging virus, plummeting temperatures challenge shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services is constricted. Shelter operators who already cut capacity by half to meet social distance requirements face new stresses with winter looming. Sheltering from the cold can now mean spending a night in a warehouse, an old Greyhound bus station, schools or an old jail. People experiencing homelessness also face difficult choices. Even with fewer spaces available to warm up, some are hesitant to come into shelters for fear of catching the virus. Those intent on staying outside are finding reduced services.

JAIL INMATE IMPROPERLY SUBDUED

Probe: Kitsap jail inmate who died improperly subdued

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Patrol detectives have found that Kitsap County Jail officers involved in the death of a mentally ill inmate after a violent struggle were not properly trained to use the restraint chair tied to the man’s homicide. The Kitsap Sun reports investigators with the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team, led by the State Patrol, wrote that once Sean Howell was subdued on May 9, four officers pushed his head forward while strapping him into the restraint chair. Pushing a struggling person forward while strapping them down is not a technique recommended by the chair’s manufacturer. It is the action detectives said ultimately suffocated Howell. The leader of the corrections officer union declined to comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTION MORATORIUM

Eviction moratorium extended through March in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has again extended the state’s eviction moratorium, this time through the end of March. Inslee said in a news release on Wednesday that the moratorium has been critical for many people as they cope with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium has been in place since March and extended several times. It was scheduled to expire next week. It bans, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent. Inslee said additional details about the latest extension would be provided next week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUTOPSIES

The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. At the same time, hospital autopsies remain far less common and much more under-resourced than they were 50 years ago. By demonstrating how a hospital’s morgue can help improve care in its ICUs, experts hope the pandemic could lead to something of a renaissance for the practice. Others are less certain about whether autopsies can fully rebound.

HOLIDAYS AT THE BORDER

People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

The holidays have always been a time when people come together, even along international borders where family, friends and communities must overcome unusual obstacles for shared celebrations. This year they faced their greatest barrier yet — the coronavirus pandemic. But in a year marked by staying apart, many along both U.S. borders have found small ways to safely connect to one another.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-STATE-TRAIN-DERAILMENT

Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Federal and local authorities were investigating a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle near where two people were arrested last month and accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline. Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire Tuesday, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky. There were no injuries in the derailment about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Seattle. Officials were asked about recent attempts to sabotage oil trains, but they said the investigation was just beginning. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board along with the FBI and other federal, state and local agencies were on the scene.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-YAKIMA

Train derails after collision in Central Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train derailed in Central Washington in a collision with a truck, one day after an oil train derailed north of Seattle. BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace says the BNSF train collided with a semi-truck southeast of Yakima near Mabton just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Wallace told The Seattle Times that three locomotives and eight empty grain cars derailed. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says there were “minimal injuries.” Wallace says the collision is under investigation. The Washington State Department of Ecology said diesel was leaking and that teams were headed to the site. On Tuesday, a BNSF Railway train carrying Bakken crude oil derailed in Northwestern Washington, and several cars caught fire.