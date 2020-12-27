Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 908 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Nearly one-fourth of Friday’s cases are in Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county that is home to Portland. The latest figures brought the state’s totals to 107,718 coronavirus cases and 1,422 deaths. The first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered last week to health care workers; 17,130 Oregonians have received a dose. Gov. Kate Brown announced this week that residents and staff at nursing homes would receive the vaccine in addition to health care workers. Currently, 472 people in Oregon are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Barry Lopez, an award-winning writer who tried to tighten the bonds between people and place by describing the landscapes he saw in 50 years of travel, has died. He was 75. His family said Lopez died in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday after a years-long struggle with prostate cancer. An author of nearly 20 books on natural history studies, along with essay and short story collections, Lopez was awarded the National Book Award in 1986 for “Arctic Dreams: Imagination and Desire in a Northern Landscape.” It was the result of almost five years of traveling the Arctic.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person has died following a shooting at an apartment in Portland on Christmas morning, law enforcement officials reported. When Portland police arrived to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street they found that two people had been shot — one victim was dead and the other was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland police officer is injured after being struck by a truck while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle Thursday night. KOIN reports that during the incident “an officer was involved in a shooting” but police did not clarify when the gunfire happened. One witness told KOIN that he was sitting in his car at a stoplight near the gas station when he saw a man in a truck near the pumps with two police cars pulling in behind him. He then saw the man in the truck lean out back toward the officers and heard two shots. One of the officers was struck by the truck and taken by ambulance. It’s unclear how serious the officer’s injuries are. The driver in the truck fled from the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.