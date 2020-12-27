Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Vaccinations starting at Idaho long-term care facilities

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say vaccinations for about 10,200 residents and staff at 75 Idaho long-term care facilities will begin Monday. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr tells the Idaho Press that most of Idaho’s 315 long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine from CVS Health Care and Walgreens through the Pharmacy Partnership organized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1,350 Idaho residents have died due to COVID-19, and more than 500 of the deaths have been at long-term care facilities. Experts say older adults tend to be more susceptible to death and severe illness from the coronavirus.

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. The Coast Guard says the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest Monday. The girl’s mother reported them missing Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ Eugene home and found no sign of them. Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, they spotted their vehicle. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

Chelan County considers limits on short-term rentals

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Tourists may soon find it harder to book an Airbnb near Leavenworth, Lake Chelan and other popular areas in Chelan County. The Seattle Times reports county commissioners are considering new limits on short-term rentals and could approve restrictions as soon as next week. Though final details are still being debated, the rules could create a new permitting scheme and limit the number of short-term rentals starting in three years. Locals pushing for the new rules say the explosion of Airbnb, VRBO and other rental sites is transforming their residential neighborhoods. Rental owners counter that their properties help fuel the region’s tourism-dependent economy and create jobs.

A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change

MONTPELIER, Idaho (AP) — A 12-year-old boy from a secluded valley in Idaho became one of hundreds of children in the U.S. affected by a rare COVID-19 complication. Cooper Wuthrich had a high fever and inflamed joints and organs that landed him in an emergency room in Salt Lake City three hours away from his tiny hometown. The boy’s parents say he nearly died and their terrifying experience shows why people should wear masks in a conservative state where pushback can be fierce. Doctors say the complication called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is rare, but the kids who get it can quickly become very ill.

Governor: Idaho in a race to get residents vaccinated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state is in a race to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus while simultaneously limiting its spread long enough to avoid running out of healthcare capacity. The Republican governor said Tuesday that the vaccination program is a high priority for him and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. Little says the state on Tuesday received 28,000 doses of a recently approved vaccine from Moderna Inc. That is in addition to the 23,700 doses the state has been receiving from Pfizer-BioNTech. The first round of vaccines is going to an estimated 130,000 front-line healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities.

Husband, wife of over 48 years die from virus within 5 days

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho couple that had been married for over 48 years died from the coronavirus within five days of each other earlier this month. Debbie Morgan died on Dec. 15 while her husband, Craig Morgan, passed away on Dec. 20. Doctors had diagnosed Craig Morgan with the coronavirus on Dec. 11 and admitted him to a hospital on the same day his wife died. Debbie Morgan had spent the last two years residing at an assisted living center while being treated for multiple sclerosis. She had contracted the coronavirus in November. Craig and Debbie had met at the formerly-named Ricks College in 1971 and married the following year.