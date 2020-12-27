Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon reports 908 new known coronavirus cases Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 908 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Nearly one-fourth of Friday’s cases are in Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county that is home to Portland. The latest figures brought the state’s totals to 107,718 coronavirus cases and 1,422 deaths. The first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered last week to health care workers; 17,130 Oregonians have received a dose. Gov. Kate Brown announced this week that residents and staff at nursing homes would receive the vaccine in addition to health care workers. Currently, 472 people in Oregon are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Barry Lopez, author who tied people to place, dies at 75

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Barry Lopez, an award-winning writer who tried to tighten the bonds between people and place by describing the landscapes he saw in 50 years of travel, has died. He was 75. His family said Lopez died in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday after a years-long struggle with prostate cancer. An author of nearly 20 books on natural history studies, along with essay and short story collections, Lopez was awarded the National Book Award in 1986 for “Arctic Dreams: Imagination and Desire in a Northern Landscape.” It was the result of almost five years of traveling the Arctic.

One person killed, another injured in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person has died following a shooting at an apartment in Portland on Christmas morning, law enforcement officials reported. When Portland police arrived to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street they found that two people had been shot — one victim was dead and the other was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

Portland police hurt after being struck by truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland police officer is injured after being struck by a truck while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle Thursday night. KOIN reports that during the incident “an officer was involved in a shooting” but police did not clarify when the gunfire happened. One witness told KOIN that he was sitting in his car at a stoplight near the gas station when he saw a man in a truck near the pumps with two police cars pulling in behind him. He then saw the man in the truck lean out back toward the officers and heard two shots. One of the officers was struck by the truck and taken by ambulance. It’s unclear how serious the officer’s injuries are. The driver in the truck fled from the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

Mink caught outside Oregon farm tests positive for virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture said among animals captured during wildlife surveillance near a mink farm that recently had a coronavirus outbreak, a mink believed to have recently escaped confinement tested positive for low levels of the virus known to cause COVID-19 in humans. State officials released a statementsaying recent tests confirm mink at the farm that tested positive for the virus in late November are now clear of the virus. U.S. authorities say the risk of the virus jumping from mink to humans is low and almost negligible when properly managed.

Oregon Health Authority reports 871 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported 871 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths . Of the people reported Thursday to have died, their ages ranged from 55 to 92 years old. The total amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic is 106,821. The death toll is 1,415. Last week the the first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered to Oregon health care workers. Since then 14,524 Oregonians have received doses. This week Gov. Kate Brown announced that along with health care workers, residents and staff at nursing homes were also receiving the vaccine.

Apple will donate George Floyd mural from Portland store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Apple began has started covering the George Floyd mural on its downtown Portland, Oregon, store as part of the company’s plan to preserve and donate the historic artwork. Apple said in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive this week it expects to announce long-term plans for the mural early next year. Apple’s downtown storefront, and the windows of many other downtown retailers, have remained boarded up in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland artist Emma Berger began the mural on Apple’s boarded-up storefront June 1 and it has been augmented with other art, becoming a national symbol of the protest movement.

Surging virus, plummeting temperatures challenge shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services is constricted. Shelter operators who already cut capacity by half to meet social distance requirements face new stresses with winter looming. Sheltering from the cold can now mean spending a night in a warehouse, an old Greyhound bus station, schools or an old jail. People experiencing homelessness also face difficult choices. Even with fewer spaces available to warm up, some are hesitant to come into shelters for fear of catching the virus. Those intent on staying outside are finding reduced services.