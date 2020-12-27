WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

Hit 5

09-25-28-30-31

(nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)

Keno

04-17-19-23-25-30-36-37-38-40-51-52-54-56-61-62-63-64-66-71

(four, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one)

Match 4

01-04-12-22

(one, four, twelve, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $363 million