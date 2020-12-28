BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:15 p.m.

COUNTY PROSECUTOR RESIGNS

SPOKANE, Wash. — An elected prosecuting attorney in Washington state has announced his resignation, citing an inability to handle caseloads with existing staff and “racially motivated attacks” from the community. SENT: 340 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The residents and staff members at a Seattle-area nursing home that had the first deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the United States began receiving vaccines on Monday. SENT: 200 words.

DUAL STORMS SNOW

SEATTLE — Skiers and snowboarders are getting a double dose of good news as 2021 approaches, but those heading over the passes might need a double dose of headache medicine instead. SENT: 290 words.

SPORTS

BC-BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

It’s hard to decide who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference. By Dave Skretta SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

TRAIN DERAILED CARS REMOVED: Derailed train cars to be removed Monday.

VANCOUVER SHOOTING: Appointment time confrontation happened before shooting.

OREGON CAPITOL PROTEST: Man wanted after rowdy Capitol protest turns self in

MURDER CHARGES: Man arrested after man found dead in Port Orchard home