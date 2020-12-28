Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Barry Lopez, an award-winning writer who tried to tighten the bonds between people and place by describing the landscapes he saw in 50 years of travel, has died. He was 75. His family said Lopez died in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday after a years-long struggle with prostate cancer. An author of nearly 20 books on natural history studies, along with essay and short story collections, Lopez was awarded the National Book Award in 1986 for “Arctic Dreams: Imagination and Desire in a Northern Landscape.” It was the result of almost five years of traveling the Arctic.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating four shootings that left two people wounded in Portland within about three hours on Saturday night. Police say two people, a 15-year-old girl and a man, were wounded in two of the shootings in different locations but were able to walk into hospitals seeking treatment on their own. In the third shooting, an occupied home was hit by at least nine bullets but no one was injured. Police say the final shooting happened at a convenience store after three teens stole items and an employee confronted them. Moments after they left, police say shots were fired into the store. The employee wasn’t injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person has died following a shooting at an apartment in Portland on Christmas morning, law enforcement officials reported. When Portland police arrived to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street they found that two people had been shot — one victim was dead and the other was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say an officer struck by a stolen pickup truck on Thursday night was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis. Police also identified the injured officer, Jennifer Pierce, as the officer who fired her weapon during the Christmas Eve incident at a gas station. It’s not know if anyone was injured in the shooting. Police say the stolen 1988 Chevrolet pickup that hit Pierce had two people in it at the gas station but was found unoccupied about an hour later. Officers searched the area with a dog but did not find anyone.