Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state will spend $54 million to provide one-time payments to nearly 100,000 gig and self-employed workers cut off from unemployment benefits because of the impasse over the federal COVID-19 relief and spending bill. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday that the payments of $550 each, roughly the equivalent of two weeks’ worth of benefits, will be issued later this week. They will go to people who have been receiving benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was set up to provide unemployment benefits to workers who normally do not qualify for them. The program expired Saturday.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When census takers tried to count the nation’s homeless population, they ran into many problems that could threaten the accuracy of the effort. That’s what a half dozen census takers around the U.S. tell The Associated Press. For instance, the homeless residents of stormwater tunnels below Las Vegas were left uncounted because of safety concerns. The situation could lead to an undercount in some communities and result in losses of political representation and federal money. The homeless count was originally scheduled for last spring but got postponed to September because of concerns about the coronavirus.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Apple began has started covering the George Floyd mural on its downtown Portland, Oregon, store as part of the company’s plan to preserve and donate the historic artwork. Apple said in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive this week it expects to announce long-term plans for the mural early next year. Apple’s downtown storefront, and the windows of many other downtown retailers, have remained boarded up in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland artist Emma Berger began the mural on Apple’s boarded-up storefront June 1 and it has been augmented with other art, becoming a national symbol of the protest movement.

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. The Coast Guard says the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest Monday. The girl’s mother reported them missing Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ Eugene home and found no sign of them. Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, they spotted their vehicle. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.