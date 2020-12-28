Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson threw a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score and the Seattle Seahawks claimed the NFC West title with a 20-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 behind a stellar defensive effort that shut down Jared Goff and the Rams, and a clutch late drive engineered by Wilson. The Rams became the fifth straight opponent held under 20 points by Seattle. Goff suffered a dislocated thumb and didn’t miss a play, but it’s unclear how the injury will affect him this week.

SEATTLE (AP) — Two weeks ago, Sean McVay and Jared Goff were rolling. The Los Angeles Rams had won four of five and were in control of the NFC West. After two straight losses, the Rams have given away the division and potentially their spot in the postseason. Los Angeles watched its chance at the division title disappear in a 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams have lost two straight and have a chance of missing the postseason altogether. And there are questions about whether Goff will be able top play in Week 17 after he injured his right thumb.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 44 points, including a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left that gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 128-126 win over the Houston Rockets. Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists to help Portland get its first win. McCollum also had eight assists. James Harden finished with 44 points and 17 assists for Houston, and Christian Wood added 31 points and 13 rebounds. Harden also had a game-ending turnover on the final possession of overtime. McCollum finished 17 for 30 from the field, including 9 for 16 on 3s. Lillard was 5 for 13 from beyond the arc.