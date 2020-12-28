Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:35 p.m.

TOP 2020 STORIES-IDAHO

BOISE — The novel coronavirus pandemic affected nearly every aspect of Idaho residents’ lives in 2020, impacting our financial security, our education, our workplaces, our elections and our recreation. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 1,161 words.

BEAR BAITING LAWSUIT

BOISE — A federal judge for the second time has rejected a Trump administration request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by environmental groups seeking to ban using bait to hunt black bears in national forests in Idaho and Wyoming. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words. With AP Photos.