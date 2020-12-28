Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-OBIT-BARRY-LOPEZ

Barry Lopez, author who tied people to place, dies at 75

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Barry Lopez, an award-winning writer who tried to tighten the bonds between people and place by describing the landscapes he saw in 50 years of travel, has died. He was 75. His family said Lopez died in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday after a years-long struggle with prostate cancer. An author of nearly 20 books on natural history studies, along with essay and short story collections, Lopez was awarded the National Book Award in 1986 for “Arctic Dreams: Imagination and Desire in a Northern Landscape.” It was the result of almost five years of traveling the Arctic.

SHOOTINGS-PORTLAND

Police investigate 4 shootings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating four shootings that left two people wounded in Portland within about three hours on Saturday night. Police say two people, a 15-year-old girl and a man, were wounded in two of the shootings in different locations but were able to walk into hospitals seeking treatment on their own. In the third shooting, an occupied home was hit by at least nine bullets but no one was injured. Police say the final shooting happened at a convenience store after three teens stole items and an employee confronted them. Moments after they left, police say shots were fired into the store. The employee wasn’t injured.

FATAL SHOOTING-PORTLAND

One person killed, another injured in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person has died following a shooting at an apartment in Portland on Christmas morning, law enforcement officials reported. When Portland police arrived to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Northeast Holladay Street they found that two people had been shot — one victim was dead and the other was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

OFFICER INJURED

Portland officer hit by truck suffers fractured pelvis

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say an officer struck by a stolen pickup truck on Thursday night was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis. Police also identified the injured officer, Jennifer Pierce, as the officer who fired her weapon during the Christmas Eve incident at a gas station. It’s not know if anyone was injured in the shooting. Police say the stolen 1988 Chevrolet pickup that hit Pierce had two people in it at the gas station but was found unoccupied about an hour later. Officers searched the area with a dog but did not find anyone.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 908 new known coronavirus cases Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 908 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Nearly one-fourth of Friday’s cases are in Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county that is home to Portland. The latest figures brought the state’s totals to 107,718 coronavirus cases and 1,422 deaths. The first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered last week to health care workers; 17,130 Oregonians have received a dose. Gov. Kate Brown announced this week that residents and staff at nursing homes would receive the vaccine in addition to health care workers. Currently, 472 people in Oregon are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MINK

Mink caught outside Oregon farm tests positive for virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture said among animals captured during wildlife surveillance near a mink farm that recently had a coronavirus outbreak, a mink believed to have recently escaped confinement tested positive for low levels of the virus known to cause COVID-19 in humans. State officials released a statementsaying recent tests confirm mink at the farm that tested positive for the virus in late November are now clear of the virus. U.S. authorities say the risk of the virus jumping from mink to humans is low and almost negligible when properly managed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINTER HOMELESS

Surging virus, plummeting temperatures challenge shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The pandemic has caught homeless service providers in a crosscurrent: demand is high, but their ability to provide services is constricted. Shelter operators who already cut capacity by half to meet social distance requirements face new stresses with winter looming. Sheltering from the cold can now mean spending a night in a warehouse, an old Greyhound bus station, schools or an old jail. People experiencing homelessness also face difficult choices. Even with fewer spaces available to warm up, some are hesitant to come into shelters for fear of catching the virus. Those intent on staying outside are finding reduced services.

CHRISTMAS TREE-FOREST RESCUE

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. The Coast Guard says the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest Monday. The girl’s mother reported them missing Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ Eugene home and found no sign of them. Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, they spotted their vehicle. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.