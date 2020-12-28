No. 1 Gonzaga faces Dixie State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Dixie State (4-1) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (7-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Dixie State in a non-conference matchup. Each program earned an easy victory in their last game. Gonzaga earned a 98-75 win in Fort Worth over Virginia on Saturday, while Dixie State got a 90-69 blowout win at home against Bethesda on Dec. 12.

SENIOR STUDS: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACOB: Jacob Nicolds has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 63 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Gonzaga’s Kispert has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 52 percent of them, and is 14 of 23 over his past three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trailblazers. Gonzaga has 69 assists on 107 field goals (64.5 percent) across its past three outings while Dixie State has assists on 50 of 88 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked second among all Division I teams with an average of 95.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com