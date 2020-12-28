AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Dec. 28.

Monday, Dec. 28 11:00 AM Swearing in ceremony for Clark County Councilor-elect Karen Dill Bowerman

Weblinks: http://www.clark.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/ClarkCoWA

Contacts: Joni McAnally, Clark County, WA , joni.mcanally@clark.wa.gov, 1 564 397 4306

The virtual event will be on WebEx. The public can listen to the swearing in by calling 408.418.9388 and using the access code 146 132 1874

Wednesday, Dec. 30 10:00 AM Thurston County Elections host a virtual swearing in ceremony for recently elected officials

Weblinks: http://www.co.thurston.wa.us/home/index.asp

Contacts: Mary Hall , Thurston County, TCAuditor@co.thurston.wa.ua, 1 360 786 5408