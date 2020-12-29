BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:10 p.m.

BOEING AMERICA MAX FLIGHT

American Airlines flew a Boeing 737 Max with paying passengers from Miami to New York on Tuesday, the plane’s first commercial flight in U.S. skies since it was grounded after two deadly crashes. By David Koenig. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos, video.

TRAIN SAFETY TECHNOLOGY

OMAHA, Neb. — The railroad industry has installed an automatic braking system on nearly 58,000 miles of track where it is required ahead of a yearend deadline, federal regulators said Tuesday. By Josh Funk. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK STATE LEGISLATORS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State lawmakers across the country will convene in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — even affecting the way they work. By David. A Lieb. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

AMBULANCE LAWSUIT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ambulance company American Medical Response will settle a discrimination lawsuit after it refused to provide a pregnant Spokane employee a temporary reprieve from heavy-duty work, regulators announced Monday. SENT: 320 words.

WASHINGTON TRAIN DERAILMENT

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Crews on Tuesday removed the train cars carrying crude oil that derailed north of Bellingham and near the Canadian border last week. SENT: 200 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

EARTHQUAKE OREGON COAST: 5.7 earthquake hits 127 miles off Oregon coast, no tsunami.

ENVIRONMENTAL FUNDING VETO: Snohomish County official vetoes conservation fee reduction.

FATAL SHOOTING: Yakima County deputies investigate double fatal shooting.

HIKER DEATH: Hiker killed in fall at Bridal Veil Falls Trail.