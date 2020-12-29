Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The novel coronavirus pandemic affected nearly every aspect of Idaho residents’ lives in 2020, impacting our financial security, our education, our workplaces, our elections and our recreation. As the year came to a close and the state got its first shipment of vaccines, more than 124,000 residents had been infected by the novel coronavirus, and more than 1,200 of them had died from COVID-19. The pandemic wasn’t the only event that shaped Idaho over the year. Earthquakes, anti-transgender laws, massive voter turnout numbers and frequent protests on a variety of issues made big news in 2020.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by environmental groups seeking to ban using bait to hunt black bears in national forests in Idaho and Wyoming. The groups say allowing the use of bait violates environmental laws because hunters have ended up killing federally protected grizzly bears. The Trump administration argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because last summer it withdrew some mid-1990s documents on which the lawsuit is based. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale in rejecting the administration’s request last week said those documents were used to create the 1995 hunting rule that remains in effect.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say vaccinations for about 10,200 residents and staff at 75 Idaho long-term care facilities will begin Monday. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr tells the Idaho Press that most of Idaho’s 315 long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine from CVS Health Care and Walgreens through the Pharmacy Partnership organized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1,350 Idaho residents have died due to COVID-19, and more than 500 of the deaths have been at long-term care facilities. Experts say older adults tend to be more susceptible to death and severe illness from the coronavirus.

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. The Coast Guard says the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest Monday. The girl’s mother reported them missing Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ Eugene home and found no sign of them. Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, they spotted their vehicle. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.