Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says an officer shot and killed a woman who broke into someone’s home in Warrenton and later brandished a gun at law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says someone called 911 and said an unknown woman walked into his house and barricaded herself in a room that had firearms. The sheriff’s office says deputies unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the woman, who fired a shot inside then made her way to the roof. The sheriff’s office says she brandished a gun in an officer’s direction and the officer fatally shot her.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Portland struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and nightly protests during 2020, shootings in Oregon’s largest city also more than doubled this year. KOIN reports that Portland logged about 900 shootings, compared to 393 shootings in all of 2019. In December, so far, there have been seven homicides. Authorities and some experts say there is no one clear-cut reason for the spike. They instead point toupheaval caused by the COVID-19 virus, public sentiment toward police following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and a historic shortage of jobs and resources in poorer communities as contributing factors.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group in Oregon has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for not providing information about the structural integrity of Willamette River dams south of Portland. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the lawsuit, filed by Willamette Riverkeeper, stems from the Corps releasing a plan in January calling for restrictions on water levels behind two dams. The plan said higher water levels could increase the risk of dam failure and refers to reports on the dams. Willamette Riverkeeper filed a public records request in March for the reports, but the group has yet to receive the requested information. The Corps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 865 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths Monday. More than one-third of the new known cases are in Washington County, the state’s second most populous county that borders Portland. The latest figures brought the state’s coronavirus totals to 110,545 cases and 1,433 deaths. The first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered mid-December to health care workers. Since then more than 20,000 Oregonian health care workers and residents at staff at nursing homes have received a dose. Oregon Department of Corrections employees began receiving vaccines on Monday. Currently, 515 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon.