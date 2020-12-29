Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The chief of staff assigned to I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is accused of assaulting his wife in front of their children. Owen Ray was arrested early Sunday after a stand-off with police at the family’s DuPont home. The News Tribune reports on Monday Pierce County prosecutors charged Owen Ray with kidnapping, two counts of assault, two counts of felony harassment and reckless endangerment. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney. Ray led 1st Special Forces Group at JBLM before becoming I Corps chief of staff in July. An I Corps spokesman says Ray has been suspended.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An elected prosecuting attorney in Washington state has announced his resignation, citing an inability to handle caseloads with existing staff and “racially motivated attacks” from the community. The Spokesman-Review reported Sunday that Okanogan County Attorney Arian Noma, a Republican, drafted his resignation letter earlier this month and is expected to resign on Jan. 15 after two years in the position. His letter expresses exasperation with budgetary constraints preventing him from hiring new attorneys to handle cases. The Okanogan County Republican Party must now forward a recommendation of appointment to county commissioners.

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — The residents and staff members at a Seattle-area nursing home that had the first deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the United States have begun receiving vaccines. The first death associated with the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, was reported in late February, and over 40 people connected to the facility later died of COVID-19. The Seattle Times reports Monday was the first day long-term care facilities could receive vaccines under a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens, which is handling shots for most of the state’s approximately 4,000 long-term care facilities. Also on Monday, the Department of Social and Health Services said a third patient at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital died due to COVID-19.

SEATTLE (AP) — Skiers and snowboarders are getting a double dose of good news as 2021 approaches. An active weather pattern is moving in this final week of 2020, with two storms set to bring several feet of new snow to the Cascades. The first storm should arrive Wednesday into Thursday morning. Forecasts show 12 to 18 inches of new snow, with potentially up to 2 feet near Mount Baker. An even stronger storm is expected later Friday through the weekend. For areas around Stevens Pass and higher, this has potential for a major snow event with 2 to 3 feet of new snow possible in the period.