Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Gary Trent Jr. matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers’ second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center. LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who dropped to 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. The Lakers’ streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Joel Ayayi had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Drew Timme added 14 points and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 88-58 on Monday night. Andrew Nembhard finished with 10 points and seven assists for undefeated Gonzaga, which has the nation’s longest home winning streak at 42 games. Cameron Shelton scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Northern Arizona, which was undone by 35% shooting. Gonzaga used to play the Lumberjacks regularly when both were in the Big Sky Conference, but this was only their second meeting since 1979.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are surging toward the postseason on the strength of their revitalized defense. It was on display again Sunday when Seattle wrapped up the NFC West title with a 20-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. For the past seven weeks, the Seahawks have the best scoring defense in the league, giving up 15 points per game. Seattle has held five straight opponents under 20 points for the first time since the 2014 season. The Seahawks got off to a fast start thanks to their offense but then struggled in the middle of the season because they couldn’t stop anybody.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s hard to determine who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference. The Bulldogs remain the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes after their latest win over a Top 25 foe. Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era to give the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in the first seven games of a season. Baylor and Kansas stayed second and third. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota. Meanwhile, sixth-ranked Wisconsin leads a pack of nine ranked teams from the Big Ten. Iowa tumbled four spots to 10th.