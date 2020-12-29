Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TOP 2020 STORIES-IDAHO

Pandemic, politics and protests make Idaho’s top 2020 news

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The novel coronavirus pandemic affected nearly every aspect of Idaho residents’ lives in 2020, impacting our financial security, our education, our workplaces, our elections and our recreation. As the year came to a close and the state got its first shipment of vaccines, more than 124,000 residents had been infected by the novel coronavirus, and more than 1,200 of them had died from COVID-19. The pandemic wasn’t the only event that shaped Idaho over the year. Earthquakes, anti-transgender laws, massive voter turnout numbers and frequent protests on a variety of issues made big news in 2020.

BEAR BAITING LAWSUIT

Lawsuit to ban bear baiting in Idaho, Wyoming can continue

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by environmental groups seeking to ban using bait to hunt black bears in national forests in Idaho and Wyoming. The groups say allowing the use of bait violates environmental laws because hunters have ended up killing federally protected grizzly bears. The Trump administration argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because last summer it withdrew some mid-1990s documents on which the lawsuit is based. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale in rejecting the administration’s request last week said those documents were used to create the 1995 hunting rule that remains in effect.

BC-ID-VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Vaccinations starting at Idaho long-term care facilities

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say vaccinations for about 10,200 residents and staff at 75 Idaho long-term care facilities will begin Monday. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr tells the Idaho Press that most of Idaho’s 315 long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine from CVS Health Care and Walgreens through the Pharmacy Partnership organized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1,350 Idaho residents have died due to COVID-19, and more than 500 of the deaths have been at long-term care facilities. Experts say older adults tend to be more susceptible to death and severe illness from the coronavirus.

CHRISTMAS TREE-FOREST RESCUE

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. The Coast Guard says the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest Monday. The girl’s mother reported them missing Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ Eugene home and found no sign of them. Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, they spotted their vehicle. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

CHELAN COUNTY-VACATION RENTALS

Chelan County considers limits on short-term rentals

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Tourists may soon find it harder to book an Airbnb near Leavenworth, Lake Chelan and other popular areas in Chelan County. The Seattle Times reports county commissioners are considering new limits on short-term rentals and could approve restrictions as soon as next week. Though final details are still being debated, the rules could create a new permitting scheme and limit the number of short-term rentals starting in three years. Locals pushing for the new rules say the explosion of Airbnb, VRBO and other rental sites is transforming their residential neighborhoods. Rental owners counter that their properties help fuel the region’s tourism-dependent economy and create jobs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-A CHILD’S ILLNESS

A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change

MONTPELIER, Idaho (AP) — A 12-year-old boy from a secluded valley in Idaho became one of hundreds of children in the U.S. affected by a rare COVID-19 complication. Cooper Wuthrich had a high fever and inflamed joints and organs that landed him in an emergency room in Salt Lake City three hours away from his tiny hometown. The boy’s parents say he nearly died and their terrifying experience shows why people should wear masks in a conservative state where pushback can be fierce. Doctors say the complication called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is rare, but the kids who get it can quickly become very ill.