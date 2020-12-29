Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OFFICER SHOOTS WOMAN

Police: Officer fatally shoots woman who brandished gun

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says an officer shot and killed a woman who broke into someone’s home in Warrenton and later brandished a gun at law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says someone called 911 and said an unknown woman walked into his house and barricaded herself in a room that had firearms. The sheriff’s office says deputies unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the woman, who fired a shot inside then made her way to the roof. The sheriff’s office says she brandished a gun in an officer’s direction and the officer fatally shot her.

PORTLAND SHOOTINGS

Shootings in Portland more than double in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Portland struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and nightly protests during 2020, shootings in Oregon’s largest city also more than doubled this year. KOIN reports that Portland logged about 900 shootings, compared to 393 shootings in all of 2019. In December, so far, there have been seven homicides. Authorities and some experts say there is no one clear-cut reason for the spike. They instead point toupheaval caused by the COVID-19 virus, public sentiment toward police following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and a historic shortage of jobs and resources in poorer communities as contributing factors.

DAM INTEGRITY-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit seeks reports on Oregon dams’ structural integrity

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group in Oregon has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for not providing information about the structural integrity of Willamette River dams south of Portland. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the lawsuit, filed by Willamette Riverkeeper, stems from the Corps releasing a plan in January calling for restrictions on water levels behind two dams. The plan said higher water levels could increase the risk of dam failure and refers to reports on the dams. Willamette Riverkeeper filed a public records request in March for the reports, but the group has yet to receive the requested information. The Corps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 865 new known coronavirus cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 865 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths Monday. More than one-third of the new known cases are in Washington County, the state’s second most populous county that borders Portland. The latest figures brought the state’s coronavirus totals to 110,545 cases and 1,433 deaths. The first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered mid-December to health care workers. Since then more than 20,000 Oregonian health care workers and residents at staff at nursing homes have received a dose. Oregon Department of Corrections employees began receiving vaccines on Monday. Currently, 515 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon.

OREGON CAPITOL PROTEST

Man wanted after rowdy Capitol protest turns self in

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man authorities say attacked two reporters and tried to get into the closed Oregon Capitol during last week’s special legislative session has turned himself in. KOIN reports Jeremy Roberts turned himself in to the Oregon State Police Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney. Roberts tried to get into the building Dec. 21 and also attacked two reporters covering the protests, authorities said. He is in the Marion County Jail on charges including criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault, harassment and a probation violation warrant. Four other men were arrested during last week’s protests.

VANCOUVER SHOOTING

Appointment time confrontation happened before shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court documents show a Vancouver man who shot an employee to death at a Peacehealth medical building had confronted another employee several minutes earlier over an appointment time. The Columbian reports 58-year-old Douglas Jeffrey Moore, arrived between 12:20 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Medical Center Physician’s Building for a post-operative appointment. Documents say he was a couple hours early, became agitated when he was told he couldn’t be seen until his appointment time, and left. Court documents say minutes later, Moore returned to the building and shot 20-year-old Liliya Zagariya, who was working as a concierge in the lobby. Then he fatally shot himself.

INMATE DEATH

Man serving 50-years for HIV sex assaults dies in prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man convicted of sexually abusing multiple people while he knew he was infected with HIV died at the Oregon State Penitentiary. The state Department of Corrections said Monday that 59-year-old Andrew Lee Boyer died Sunday. His earliest release date was August 2048. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he was convicted in 1998 in Yamhill County of sodomy and sex abuse involving four boys ages 12 to 18. Court records say Boyer was additionally convicted of two counts of attempted aggravated murder for the sexual assault of two of his victims while knowing he was infected with HIV.

SHOOTINGS-PORTLAND

Police investigate 4 shootings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating four shootings that left two people wounded in Portland within about three hours on Saturday night. Police say two people, a 15-year-old girl and a man, were wounded in two of the shootings in different locations but were able to walk into hospitals seeking treatment on their own. In the third shooting, an occupied home was hit by at least nine bullets but no one was injured. Police say the final shooting happened at a convenience store after three teens stole items and an employee confronted them. Moments after they left, police say shots were fired into the store. The employee wasn’t injured.