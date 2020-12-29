Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

JBLM COLONEL-STAND-OFF

JBLM colonel accused of beating wife arrested after standoff

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The chief of staff assigned to I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is accused of assaulting his wife in front of their children. Owen Ray was arrested early Sunday after a stand-off with police at the family’s DuPont home. The News Tribune reports on Monday Pierce County prosecutors charged Owen Ray with kidnapping, two counts of assault, two counts of felony harassment and reckless endangerment. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney. Ray led 1st Special Forces Group at JBLM before becoming I Corps chief of staff in July. An I Corps spokesman says Ray has been suspended.

COUNTY PROSECUTOR RESIGNS

County prosecutor in Washington state announces resignation

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An elected prosecuting attorney in Washington state has announced his resignation, citing an inability to handle caseloads with existing staff and “racially motivated attacks” from the community. The Spokesman-Review reported Sunday that Okanogan County Attorney Arian Noma, a Republican, drafted his resignation letter earlier this month and is expected to resign on Jan. 15 after two years in the position. His letter expresses exasperation with budgetary constraints preventing him from hiring new attorneys to handle cases. The Okanogan County Republican Party must now forward a recommendation of appointment to county commissioners.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Virus vaccine distributed at site of first deadly cluster

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — The residents and staff members at a Seattle-area nursing home that had the first deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the United States have begun receiving vaccines. The first death associated with the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, was reported in late February, and over 40 people connected to the facility later died of COVID-19. The Seattle Times reports Monday was the first day long-term care facilities could receive vaccines under a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens, which is handling shots for most of the state’s approximately 4,000 long-term care facilities. Also on Monday, the Department of Social and Health Services said a third patient at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital died due to COVID-19.

DUAL STORMS-SNOW

2 winter storms expected to dump snow in the Cascades

SEATTLE (AP) — Skiers and snowboarders are getting a double dose of good news as 2021 approaches. An active weather pattern is moving in this final week of 2020, with two storms set to bring several feet of new snow to the Cascades. The first storm should arrive Wednesday into Thursday morning. Forecasts show 12 to 18 inches of new snow, with potentially up to 2 feet near Mount Baker. An even stronger storm is expected later Friday through the weekend. For areas around Stevens Pass and higher, this has potential for a major snow event with 2 to 3 feet of new snow possible in the period.

THREE COLD CASES-PHOENIX

Officials name man suspect in 3 Phoenix cases from 2000

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a man who lived in several states has been linked by DNA evidence to a murder and armed sexual assault cases 20 years ago in and around Phoenix. Police and the FBI said Monday that 53-year-old Lance David Ray is now held at the Maricopa County Jail. Court records show Ray pleaded not guilty Dec. 4 to eight felony charges. His attorney did not immediately respond Monday to an after-hours message. Officials linked Ray to a killing and an armed sex assault in Phoenix, and a gunpoint sexual assault of a 14-year-old in suburban Peoria — all in 2000.

VANCOUVER SHOOTING

Appointment time confrontation happened before shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court documents show a Vancouver man who shot an employee to death at a Peacehealth medical building had confronted another employee several minutes earlier over an appointment time. The Columbian reports 58-year-old Douglas Jeffrey Moore, arrived between 12:20 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Medical Center Physician’s Building for a post-operative appointment. Documents say he was a couple hours early, became agitated when he was told he couldn’t be seen until his appointment time, and left. Court documents say minutes later, Moore returned to the building and shot 20-year-old Liliya Zagariya, who was working as a concierge in the lobby. Then he fatally shot himself.

SMALL EARTHQUAKES

2 small earthquakes shake Puget Sound area

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded near Monroe at 2:41 a.m. Monday, and a 2.2 earthquake was recorded at 12:05 p.m. near Carnation. The Seattle Times reports the earthquake near Monroe was felt by at least 116 people who reported it to the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It” web page. No injuries or damage were reported in either quake. The Puget Sound region is prone to earthquakes because it lies near the edge of the North American tectonic land plate and the Juan de Fuca, a large oceanic plate. The 700-mile boundary, a fault known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, runs from Northern California to Canada.

TRAIN DERAILED-CARS REMOVED

Derailed train cars to be removed Monday

CUSTER, Wash. (AP) — Officials with the Washington Department of Ecology say they plan to start removing the train cars that derailed last week in Whatcom County starting Monday. The cause of the derailment is still unknown. The tanker train hauling crude oil derailed near the town of Custer, Washington on Dec. 22. About six train cars derailed. A spokesperson for BNSF Railways said three cars ruptured, spilling an unknown amount of crude oil onto the ground. Crews worked through the weekend to remove the remaining oil from the train cars and will transport to a refinery in Ferndale. Once that’s finished, the train cars can start to be removed, officials said.

OREGON CAPITOL PROTEST

Man wanted after rowdy Capitol protest turns self in

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man authorities say attacked two reporters and tried to get into the closed Oregon Capitol during last week’s special legislative session has turned himself in. KOIN reports Jeremy Roberts turned himself in to the Oregon State Police Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney. Roberts tried to get into the building Dec. 21 and also attacked two reporters covering the protests, authorities said. He is in the Marion County Jail on charges including criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault, harassment and a probation violation warrant. Four other men were arrested during last week’s protests.

MURDER CHARGES

Man arrested after man found dead in Port Orchard home

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of another person in Port Orchard. Kitsap County deputies were called about 12:45 p.m. Saturday to Southeast Tiburon Court and found a man dead inside a home. Deputies said they determined that the victim had died by “homicidal violence.” It is not yet known if the victim was an adult or a child. A 32-year-old man was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder and was booked into the Kitsap County Jail without bail. Investigators did not release any word on a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.