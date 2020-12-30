BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington saw the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States this year, as well as the first deadly cluster as the pandemic upended virtually all activity in the state. The coronavirus outbreak was voted the state’s top news story of 2020 by Associated Press staff. Other top news items of the past 12 months included widespread protests over police issues, huge Western wildfires and the state’s attempts to deal with Asian giant hornets, better known as “murder hornets.” SENT: 960 words.

Responses to the coronavirus pandemic and police brutality dominated legislative sessions in 2020, leading to scores of new laws that will take effect in the new year. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 1,300 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday extended restrictions on businesses and social gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic for another week. Inslee said the restrictions are now due to expire Jan. 11. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE — Since mid-December, 30 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a hotel housing more than 200 homeless people in Renton, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. SENT: 300 words.

PORTLAND, Maine. — The coronavirus pandemic has poured cold water all over the tradition of gathering en masse to ring in the new year by taking an icy plunge, but organizers are going with the floe. By David Sharp. SENT: 380 words. With AP photos.

FBC SOUTH CAROLINA-HILINSKI

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski is transferring after two up-and-down seasons with the Gamecocks. SENT: 260 words.

