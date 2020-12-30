Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five Oregon counties will be upgraded from Extreme Risk to High Risk levels, based on the area’s current COVID-19 data. Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement Tuesday. High Risk is the first level in which some businesses, including restaurants, can resume offering indoor services. From Jan. 1 through Jan. 14, there will be 24 counties in the Extreme Risk level, five at High Risk and seven at Lower Risk. Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln and Morrow counties were moved to High Risk from Extreme. County risk levels are assessed every two weeks. The next assessment is Jan. 15.

JOSEPH, Ore. (AP) — The Nez Perce Tribe is reclaiming an ancestral village site in Eastern Oregon more than a century after being pushed out the area. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports this month, the tribe in the town of Joseph purchased 148 acres of an area known as “the place of boulders.” The land was part of an 1855 treaty that granted the tribe millions of acres and the right to fish and hunt on lands ceded to the U.S. government. But the U.S. Army forced the Nez Perce to leave the area in 1877, in violation of that treaty.

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 28-year-old man was killed in what police described as a road-rage incident near Coos Bay. The World reports Michael David Moore was killed after he was run over by a person driving a Chevy Tahoe pickup at around 11:27 a.m. Sunday in North Bend. In a press release, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said it’s clear Moore was intentionally struck. The Coos County Major Crime Team, Coos County Crash Team and North Bend police are investigating. Investigation so far shows a vehicle chase happened after an initial altercation in North Bend and Moore was struck and killed after he exited a vehicle and confronted the driver of the Tahoe.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say the remains of a young girl have been discovered along the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in rural Lincoln County, Oregon State Police said Tuesday that detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the child who police believe was between the ages of 6 and 10. Her remains were found Dec. 10 in the area of the scenic rest stop along the heavily wooded corridor, which winds through Oregon 18 from northwestern Polk County to Lincoln City. Authorities say they are not aware of any missing children reports matching the child’s description.