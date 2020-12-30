Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Crews have removed the train cars carrying crude oil that derailed north of Bellingham and near the Canadian border last week. The cars on Tuesday were loaded onto flatbed trucks for removal from the derailment site in Custer. BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace said Tuesday that ten cars of the tanker train hauling oil derailed on Dec. 22, five caught fire and three were punctured, leaking oil. She says the cause of the derailment remains under investigation by the FBI. Wallace says officials with the Department of Ecology also remain at the site with soil testing and remediation work to start this week.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A county executive in Washington state has vetoed a county council vote that he argued would have led to a loss of environmental conservation funding. The Daily Herald reports that Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers rejected the vote by county council in November to remove a 2.8% annual surface water fee increase to give ratepayers a break as many struggle financially during the pandemic. The fee funds programs that protect salmon and marine habitat and work to reduce flood damage. Tulalip Tribes said the county would lose about $600,000 in the first year without the fee. Councilmember Stephanie Wright unsuccessfully attempted to override the veto last week.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State legislatures across the country will be convening in 2021 with a common theme at the center of their work. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to shape both their budget and policy debates. The executive director of the National Conference of State Legislatures says he expects lawmakers in over half the states to push back against the executive powers of governors and health officials who have imposed restrictions during the pandemic. Lawmakers also will consider increased spending on social services and public health initiatives because of the virus, although revenue has weakened in a number of states.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators say the railroad industry has installed an automatic braking system on nearly 58,000 miles of track where it is required ahead of a yearend deadline. Federal Railroad Administration chief Ronald Batory said Tuesday that railroads worked together over the past 12 years to develop and install the long-awaited technology known as positive train control. The roughly $15 billion braking system is aimed at reducing human error by automatically stopping trains in certain situations like when it’s in danger of colliding, derailing because of excessive speed, entering track under maintenance or traveling the wrong direction because of switching mistakes.