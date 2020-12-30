Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Gary Trent Jr. matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers’ second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center. LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who dropped to 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. The Lakers’ streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Joel Ayayi added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat short-handed Dixie State 112-67. Oumar Ballo added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Gonzaga, which has won 43 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation. Cameron Gooden scored 20 points, Jacob Nicholds had 11 and Jacob Greene 10 for Dixie State, which is in the first year of its transition to Division I basketball. The Trailblazers were down to nine players because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are surging toward the postseason on the strength of their revitalized defense. It was on display again Sunday when Seattle wrapped up the NFC West title with a 20-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. For the past seven weeks, the Seahawks have the best scoring defense in the league, giving up 15 points per game. Seattle has held five straight opponents under 20 points for the first time since the 2014 season. The Seahawks got off to a fast start thanks to their offense but then struggled in the middle of the season because they couldn’t stop anybody.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paralympian Melissa Stockwell and University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens are among the picks for a Congressional committee tasked with studying possible reforms in America’s Olympic system. Also chosen by Congressman Greg Walden of Oregon were former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels and former Defense Department inspector general Joe Schmitz. Walden’s picks make up one-fourth of the 16-person commission being created as part of the “Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act” that was passed this year. It seeks reforms of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.