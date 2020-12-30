Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho releases rough timeline for COVID-19 vaccination shots

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have released a rough timeline for when residents can expect their turn to get the coronavirus vaccination. But officials say much of the planning remains a work in progress and is contingent on how much vaccine the state receives and how many people want it. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Monday released the timeline that anticipates it will take through the end of the summer to vaccinate all adults who want the shot. The first round of shots started this month and is being administered to front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities.

LCSC-NURSING GRAD PROGRAM

Lewis-Clark State College graduate program approved

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a new graduate program for Lewis-Clark State College. The Lewiston Tribune reports the board unanimously approved the plan earlier this month for the nursing management and leadership degree. The graduate certificate program will be 13 credits, fully online. Now LCSC officials must submit the program to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities for approval. School officials say the idea for the program originated from a request from Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kootenai Health says there’s a need for advanced educational opportunities.

FEMALE EAGLE SCOUT

Rigby girl is Grand Teton Council’s first female Eagle Scout

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — When then-14-year-old Alexis Sharp went to Scout Camp in Island Park in July 2019, it was the first year girls were able to attend. Of the more than 400 people there, approximately 12 of the Scouts were girls. The Post Register reports that one scoutmaster announced there would be a mile swim at the end of the week for anyone who wanted to try. Alexis overheard one person say he didn’t think it was possible for girls to swim a mile. She swam it, beating every other competitor by 10 minutes or more. Now she’s achieved another milestone. Alexis Sharp is the first young woman to become an Eagle Scout in the Grand Teton Council.

TOP 2020 STORIES-IDAHO

Pandemic, politics and protests make Idaho’s top 2020 news

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The novel coronavirus pandemic affected nearly every aspect of Idaho residents’ lives in 2020, impacting our financial security, our education, our workplaces, our elections and our recreation. As the year came to a close and the state got its first shipment of vaccines, more than 124,000 residents had been infected by the novel coronavirus, and more than 1,200 of them had died from COVID-19. The pandemic wasn’t the only event that shaped Idaho over the year. Earthquakes, anti-transgender laws, massive voter turnout numbers and frequent protests on a variety of issues made big news in 2020.

BEAR BAITING LAWSUIT

Lawsuit to ban bear baiting in Idaho, Wyoming can continue

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by environmental groups seeking to ban using bait to hunt black bears in national forests in Idaho and Wyoming. The groups say allowing the use of bait violates environmental laws because hunters have ended up killing federally protected grizzly bears. The Trump administration argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because last summer it withdrew some mid-1990s documents on which the lawsuit is based. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale in rejecting the administration’s request last week said those documents were used to create the 1995 hunting rule that remains in effect.

BC-ID-VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Vaccinations starting at Idaho long-term care facilities

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say vaccinations for about 10,200 residents and staff at 75 Idaho long-term care facilities will begin Monday. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr tells the Idaho Press that most of Idaho’s 315 long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine from CVS Health Care and Walgreens through the Pharmacy Partnership organized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1,350 Idaho residents have died due to COVID-19, and more than 500 of the deaths have been at long-term care facilities. Experts say older adults tend to be more susceptible to death and severe illness from the coronavirus.