Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Five Oregon counties moved from ‘Extreme’ to ‘High’ risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five Oregon counties will be upgraded from Extreme Risk to High Risk levels, based on the area’s current COVID-19 data. Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement Tuesday. High Risk is the first level in which some businesses, including restaurants, can resume offering indoor services. From Jan. 1 through Jan. 14, there will be 24 counties in the Extreme Risk level, five at High Risk and seven at Lower Risk. Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln and Morrow counties were moved to High Risk from Extreme. County risk levels are assessed every two weeks. The next assessment is Jan. 15.

NEZ PERCE TRIBE-LAND

Nez Perce Tribe reclaims ancestral land in Eastern Oregon

JOSEPH, Ore. (AP) — The Nez Perce Tribe is reclaiming an ancestral village site in Eastern Oregon more than a century after being pushed out the area. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports this month, the tribe in the town of Joseph purchased 148 acres of an area known as “the place of boulders.” The land was part of an 1855 treaty that granted the tribe millions of acres and the right to fish and hunt on lands ceded to the U.S. government. But the U.S. Army forced the Nez Perce to leave the area in 1877, in violation of that treaty.

ROAD RAGE KILLING

Police: Man killed in road rage incident near Coos Bay

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 28-year-old man was killed in what police described as a road-rage incident near Coos Bay. The World reports Michael David Moore was killed after he was run over by a person driving a Chevy Tahoe pickup at around 11:27 a.m. Sunday in North Bend. In a press release, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said it’s clear Moore was intentionally struck. The Coos County Major Crime Team, Coos County Crash Team and North Bend police are investigating. Investigation so far shows a vehicle chase happened after an initial altercation in North Bend and Moore was struck and killed after he exited a vehicle and confronted the driver of the Tahoe.

GIRL’S REMAINS FOUND

Unidentified remains of young girl found in woods

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say the remains of a young girl have been discovered along the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in rural Lincoln County, Oregon State Police said Tuesday that detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the child who police believe was between the ages of 6 and 10. Her remains were found Dec. 10 in the area of the scenic rest stop along the heavily wooded corridor, which winds through Oregon 18 from northwestern Polk County to Lincoln City. Authorities say they are not aware of any missing children reports matching the child’s description.

EARTHQUAKE-OREGON COAST

5.7 earthquake hits 127 miles off Oregon coast, no tsunami

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck about 127 miles (204 kilometers) off the Oregon coast early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at 4:50 a.m. west of Bandon, Oregon, the agency said. The Northwest National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said “an earthquake occurred, a tsunami is not expected.” The federal agency received 88 responses from people who said they felt the quake, but said little or no area was affected and no people were exposed to danger.

OFFICER SHOOTS WOMAN

Police: Officer fatally shoots woman who brandished gun

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says an officer shot and killed a woman who broke into someone’s home in Warrenton and later brandished a gun at law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says someone called 911 and said an unknown woman walked into his house and barricaded herself in a room that had firearms. The sheriff’s office says deputies unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the woman, who fired a shot inside then made her way to the roof. The sheriff’s office says she brandished a gun in an officer’s direction and the officer fatally shot her.

PORTLAND SHOOTINGS

Shootings in Portland more than double in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Portland struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and nightly protests during 2020, shootings in Oregon’s largest city also more than doubled this year. KOIN reports that Portland logged about 900 shootings, compared to 393 shootings in all of 2019. In December, so far, there have been seven homicides. Authorities and some experts say there is no one clear-cut reason for the spike. They instead point toupheaval caused by the COVID-19 virus, public sentiment toward police following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and a historic shortage of jobs and resources in poorer communities as contributing factors.

DAM INTEGRITY-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit seeks reports on Oregon dams’ structural integrity

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group in Oregon has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for not providing information about the structural integrity of Willamette River dams south of Portland. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the lawsuit, filed by Willamette Riverkeeper, stems from the Corps releasing a plan in January calling for restrictions on water levels behind two dams. The plan said higher water levels could increase the risk of dam failure and refers to reports on the dams. Willamette Riverkeeper filed a public records request in March for the reports, but the group has yet to receive the requested information. The Corps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.