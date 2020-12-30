Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON TRAIN DERAILMENT

Derailed oil train cars removed north of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Crews have removed the train cars carrying crude oil that derailed north of Bellingham and near the Canadian border last week. The cars on Tuesday were loaded onto flatbed trucks for removal from the derailment site in Custer. BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace said Tuesday that ten cars of the tanker train hauling oil derailed on Dec. 22, five caught fire and three were punctured, leaking oil. She says the cause of the derailment remains under investigation by the FBI. Wallace says officials with the Department of Ecology also remain at the site with soil testing and remediation work to start this week.

ENVIRONMENTAL FUNDING-VETO

Snohomish County official vetoes conservation fee reduction

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A county executive in Washington state has vetoed a county council vote that he argued would have led to a loss of environmental conservation funding. The Daily Herald reports that Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers rejected the vote by county council in November to remove a 2.8% annual surface water fee increase to give ratepayers a break as many struggle financially during the pandemic. The fee funds programs that protect salmon and marine habitat and work to reduce flood damage. Tulalip Tribes said the county would lose about $600,000 in the first year without the fee. Councilmember Stephanie Wright unsuccessfully attempted to override the veto last week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LEGISLATURES

State capitols face showdown over COVID powers and spending

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State legislatures across the country will be convening in 2021 with a common theme at the center of their work. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to shape both their budget and policy debates. The executive director of the National Conference of State Legislatures says he expects lawmakers in over half the states to push back against the executive powers of governors and health officials who have imposed restrictions during the pandemic. Lawmakers also will consider increased spending on social services and public health initiatives because of the virus, although revenue has weakened in a number of states.

AP-US-TRAIN-SAFETY-TECHNOLOGY

Major rail safety technology installed before deadline

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators say the railroad industry has installed an automatic braking system on nearly 58,000 miles of track where it is required ahead of a yearend deadline. Federal Railroad Administration chief Ronald Batory said Tuesday that railroads worked together over the past 12 years to develop and install the long-awaited technology known as positive train control. The roughly $15 billion braking system is aimed at reducing human error by automatically stopping trains in certain situations like when it’s in danger of colliding, derailing because of excessive speed, entering track under maintenance or traveling the wrong direction because of switching mistakes.

EARTHQUAKE-OREGON COAST

5.7 earthquake hits 127 miles off Oregon coast, no tsunami

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck about 127 miles (204 kilometers) off the Oregon coast early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at 4:50 a.m. west of Bandon, Oregon, the agency said. The Northwest National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said “an earthquake occurred, a tsunami is not expected.” The federal agency received 88 responses from people who said they felt the quake, but said little or no area was affected and no people were exposed to danger.

AMBULANCE LAWSUIT

Ambulance company settles lawsuit with pregnant employee

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Regulators say ambulance company American Medical Response will settle a discrimination lawsuit after it refused to provide its pregnant Spokane, Washington employee a temporary reprieve from heavy-duty work. AMR will pay $162,500 to a paramedic to resolve a lawsuit brought by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. It alleged that rather than offer her light-duty work, the company told her to take unpaid leave for the final days of her pregnancy. The company, based in Colorado, provides medical transportation for the city of Spokane and several other surrounding communities. An AMR spokesperson declined to comment on the settlement.

FATAL SHOOTING

Yakima County deputies investigate double fatal shooting

NACHES, Wash. (AP) — Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fatal shooting deaths of a man and woman in Naches. A man and woman were found shot dead just before 3 p.m. Monday in the on West Fourth Street in Naches, a town of about 800 people northwest of Yakima. That’s according to sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort. Deputies say they are not sure if it was a double homicide, a murder-suicide or a double suicide. Their bodies were found by a third person who went to check on them after they didn’t return phone calls or answer the door, Schilperoort said.

BODY PARTS FOUND-ARIZONA

Authorities arrest man after body parts scattered in Arizona

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in central Arizona have made an arrest in an investigation into human body parts that were found scattered in remote areas. Walter Harold Mitchell was booked into jail in Yavapai County late Tuesday afternoon. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has accused him of dumping more than two dozen body parts outside of Prescott. Authorities say the remains likely were connected to a Seattle-based business that Mitchell owned and that managed cadavers for research. It was unclear late Tuesday whether Mitchell has an attorney. He hasn’t formally been charged with any crimes.

HIKER DEATH

Hiker killed in fall at Bridal Veil Falls Trail

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker on a Snohomish County trail was killed after he apparently fell from a peak along the route. KOMO-TV reports the incident occurred about 2 p.m. Monday at Bridal Veil Falls Trail near the town of Index. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office sent its helicopter but medics who performed CPR couldn’t revive the 49-year-old man. The man’s identity was not immediately disclosed.

JBLM COLONEL-STAND-OFF

JBLM colonel accused of beating wife arrested after standoff

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The chief of staff assigned to I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is accused of assaulting his wife in front of their children. Owen Ray was arrested early Sunday after a stand-off with police at the family’s DuPont home. The News Tribune reports on Monday Pierce County prosecutors charged Owen Ray with kidnapping, two counts of assault, two counts of felony harassment and reckless endangerment. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney. Ray led 1st Special Forces Group at JBLM before becoming I Corps chief of staff in July. An I Corps spokesman says Ray has been suspended.